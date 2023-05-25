Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 releases special illustration of Shoko, Gojo, and Geto ahead of premiere

One of the most highly anticipated anime of the year is the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, a sequel to the television anime adaptation of Gege Akutami’s manga. The series was one of the most highly-rated anime upon its premiere in 2020 and has served to both bolster the manga’s fanbase and the general anime fanbase as a whole.

With how incredibly received, well animated, and faithfully adapted the first season was, fans are waiting with bated breath for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. As such, there’s still roughly six weeks before the series premieres on Japanese television and on Crunchyroll’s platform internationally.

That being said, fans have been given plenty of promotional material for the upcoming season to hold them over in the meantime. In fact, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, a brand new illustration for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 be released, featuring some of the major characters of the upcoming season’s events.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest illustration takes viewers back to a time when Gojo and Geto were best friends

The aforementioned Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 illustration was posted to Twitter by site user and reputable series leaker @king_jin_woo (Myamura). Myamura is best known for his weekly contributions to the series’ leak scene, typically being the sole leaker of series material. Likewise, his posting the illustration suggests it to be a leak from an upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue.

The illustration in question features Shoko Ieri, Satoru Gojo, and Suguru Geto, all appearing as they did during their time as students at Tokyo Jujutsu High. One key difference is that this illustration seems to have a more feudal-era Japan theme, featuring all three in formal, full-body kimonos rather than the outfits they’ll be seen wearing in the second season.

While fans appreciate and enjoy the illustration, some are saddened to know the fate that awaits Geto and Gojo’s friendship by the end of Gojo's Past arc. Furthermore, some manga readers are upset at knowing the events of the flashback arc to come, which will likely open up the series’ second season.

In any case, the illustration serves as a reminder that the premiere date of the second season draws closer every day. The season is set to premiere on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:56 pm JST. While international streaming details are still unconfirmed, it’s a safe bet that Crunchyroll will be handling international distribution.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes