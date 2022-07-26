Jujutsu Kaisen-themed attractions to be featured in Universal Studios Japan

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are elated as the series will be making an appearance in one of the most popular amusement parks in the world, Universal Studios Japan. While fans might be excited for these rides, it is important to note that these will be available for a limited time period and the dates for each ride will be mentioned.

Let’s take a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen-themed attractions in the aforementioned amusement park and see what it has to offer to the series’ fan base.

Jujutsu Kaisen-themed rollercoaster and 4D episode to be featured in Universal Studios Japan

Jujutsu Kaisen is a well-known shonen anime and manga series that has enjoyed quite a bit of success recently.

The manga chapters were an instant hit and the series’ popularity has only grown ever since MAPPA decided to adapt it into anime episodes. Well-written characters, top-tier fight choreography and a splash of humor make the series an interesting one.

The proposed rollercoaster at Universal Studios Japan will be a revised version of an existing ride called Hollywood Dream, and will be called Jujutsu Kaisen x Hollywood Dream. It will have a speaker system built into it and riders will be able to choose a song that they like.

Since the animanga series is collaborating with Hollywood Dream, Kaikai Kitan by Eve will be available from September 16, 2022, to January 18, 2023.

Another interesting attraction is an original animation that will be about as long as one episode. It will be a 4D-animated movie, which means fans will experience gusts of wind and splashes of water while the seats move. This will be available from September 16, 2022, to July 2, 2023.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Jujutsu High School is opening a new branch in Osaka, Japan. You are being invited to the opening ceremony. Kuroishi, the person who seems to be the principal of the school, aims to train jujutsu sorcerers to take down curses and save humans from them."

It further goes on to say:

"However, something isn’t right and Itadori, Megumi and Nobara have infiltrated the new campus. Just as the opening ceremony began, something terrible seems to be revealed.

Plot of Jujutsu Kaisen

Itadori, a high school student, spends most of his days visiting his grandfather at the hospital, or at the club room where he partakes in baseless paranormal experiments with his seniors.

However, everything changes when he and his seniors come in contact with a cursed item. One thing leads to another and Itadori finds himself in a world of curses and sorcerers. He swallows a cursed item: a finger belonging to the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

With his newfound powers, Itadori attempts to neutralize curses and walks down a path of no return. He finally becomes a jujutsu sorcerer and joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School.

