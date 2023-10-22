KamiErabi GOD.app season 2 gets confirmed in advance

KamiErabi GOD.app season 2 has already been greenlit to be in the works ahead of the release of the first season’s fourth episode. Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, the sequel has received a release window of 2024. The unanticipated news was made public by the MBC Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading distributors and promoters of anime content in the Middle East region.

It has also been confirmed that the first season of the anime adaptation will consist of 13 episodes, and it is set to end with its finale on December 28, 2023. This relatively shorter gap between the first and the second installments means that viewers won’t have to endure a lengthy wait for more of the series.

KamiErabi GOD.app season 2 to be released in 2024

Given the first season has just released the third episode on October 19, 2023, nothing much has been revealed regarding KamiErabi GOD.app season 2. Moreover, since it’s an anime-original work created by Yoko Taro, the renowned video game director known for NieR: Automata, fans might have to wait until the finale to get more details.

The MBC Group of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with TOKYOPOP, announced that they will be producing Yoko Taro’s anime-original work alongside Protocol: Rain. The company has also announced it will be streaming both titles on its niche OTT platform, Shahid.

For fans worldwide, Crunchyroll is the only platform to stream KamiErabi GOD.app. Here’s how the platform describes the plot of the anime as such:

The ultimate battle royale for divinity has begun. High schoolers must use their unique powers to compete against each other for the coveted title “God.” But as each brawl becomes more vicious than the last, alliances are formed, and betrayals take place. Who will emerge victorious and claim their godly throne?

See below for the complete list of the official staff members for KamiErabi GOD.app:

Original Concept - Yoko Taro

Director - Hiroyuki Seshita

Assistant Directors - Keisuke Ide, Yuichi Ishima, Ryochimo

Animation Character Design - Junko Yamanaka, Yuki Moriyama

Production Design - Naoya Tanaka, Ferdinand Patulli

Sculpting Director/Illustration Director - Mitsunori Katanori

Motion Graphic Design - Shinya Sato

Series Composition/Screenplay - JIN

Character Design - Atsushi Ohkubo

Sacred Object Design - Takehiko Hozoku

Animation Director - Naoto Tokumaru

CG Supervisors - Hirokazu Ayukawa, Susumu Sugai, Tetsuo Maeda, Kazuki Nagagen

Art Directors - Mitsuo Yoshino, Yoshikatsu Matsumoto, Taichi Shishido

Sound Director - Takayuki Yamaguchi

Music - MONACA

Animation Production - UNEND

Planning/Production - Slow Curve

Kazuki Ura is playing the protagonist, Goro Ono, on KamiErabi GOD.app. Below is the list of all characters and their voice cast in the series:

Lall - Ayane Sakura

Mitsuko Okino - Fairouz Ai

Kōki Ama - Gakuto Kajiwara

Chika Nojima - Natsuko Abe

Honoka Sawa - Sara Matsumoto

Yutaka Akitsu - Shūichi Uchida

Iyo Futana - Tomori Kusunoki

Tatsuya Amano - Yūki Shin

More details on KamiErabi GOD.app season 2 will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

