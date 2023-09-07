KamiErabi GOD.App anime announces October release date and more in new PV

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, the official website for the upcoming original KamiErabi GOD.App anime series released a new promotional video announcing key information. Fans learned about the series' October 5, 2023, release date, the cast for the series, additional staff, and the opening and ending theme songs.

The latest announcement for the KamiErabi GOD.App anime series also confirmed that the series will be streamed internationally outside of Asia via Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan. It’s currently unconfirmed what streaming options will be available for those within Asia, but Medialink is sure to be a contender for those rights.

Even though the KamiErabi GOD.App anime will be an original series that does not have a manga counterpart, excitement around its debut has been high. While some are expressing reservations due to the series being CGI animated, there’s a generally high level of confidence based on what fans have seen so far.

KamiErabi GOD.App anime series set to premiere in early October

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the promotional video for the KamiErabi GOD.App anime series announced its release date as Thursday, October 5, on Japanese television. The series will premiere on Fuji TV’s +Ultra programming block at 12:55 am JST, airing on Fuji TV’s affiliate channels shortly after. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally outside of Asia.

Kazuki Ura stars as Goro, the protagonist who is involved in a killing spree. Sara Matsumoto voices Honoka, who is characterized as "the super sadistic girl," and Shuichi Uchida is Akitsu, Goro’s good-natured best friend. Natsuko Abe voices Chika, the series’ glib mad scientist, while Gakuto Kajiwara voices Koki, the student council president with the looks of a delinquent.

Expand Tweet

Tomori Kusunoki plays Iyo, “an idol with a reason” who is at the peak of her popularity during the time of the series. Ai Fairouz voices Mitsuko, a bright adult video actress. Yuki Shin will be heard as Tatsuya, the student council vice president who goes by the nickname Tenshi-kun. Finally, Ayane Sakura plays Lall, a mysterious presence whose abilities are activated via raw meat.

Hiroyuki Seshita is directing the series at UNEND studios, with Keisuke Ide, Yuichi Ishima, and Ryochimo all listed as assistant directors. JIN is writing the script and is in charge of the series composition. Aside from them, Atsushi Ohkubo is designing the series’ characters, while Monaca is composing the series’ music. Additional staff for the series includes:

Animation Character Design: Junko Yamanaka, Yuki Moriyama

Production Design: Naoya Tanaka, Paturi Ferdinand

Sculpting Director/Illustration Director: Mitsunori Kataama

Motion Graphic Design: Shinya Satō

Sacred Treasure Design: Takehiko Hoashi

Animation Director: Naoto Tokumaru

CG Supervisors: Hirokazu Ayukawa, Susumu Sugai, Tetsuo Maeda, Kazuki Eigen

Art Directors: Mitsuo Yoshino, Yoshikatsu Matsumoto, Taichi Shishido

Sound Director: Takayuki Yamaguchi

Planning and Production: Slow Curve

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.