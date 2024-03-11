KamiErabi season 2 confirms Fall 2024 premiere

Monday, March 11, 2024 saw the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 confirm the Fall 2024 premiere date for the upcoming KamiErabi season 2 television anime series. The series will premiere sometime in October 2024 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra programming block, which will also rerun the first season starting in July 2024.

In addition to the above information on KamiErabi season 2, a roughly 60-second long trailer for the second season and a new key visual for the series were also revealed. It was also confirmed that the anime’s second season would be its “Concluding Arc,” suggesting that the original television anime series will end with its second season.

KamiErabi season 2 was previously officially confirmed by MBC Anime, a joint venture between Saudi Arabia-based MBC Group and Tokyopop for the “licensing, promotion, and production” of anime in the Middle East. The confirmation came in a press release on October 21, 2023, which was followed by the anime teasing a “Game Re:Start” in its 12th episode in December 2023.

KamiErabi season 2 officially set to premiere in October 2024

As mentioned above, the KamiErabi season 2 television anime series was officially confirmed as premiering on Japanese TV in October 2024. The series will run on the Fuji TV +Ultra programming block, and will be preceded by reruns of the first season on Fuji TV in the same programming block.

The roughly 60-second trailer for the upcoming second season focused on reintroducing characters from the first season, as well as detailing the eponymous game the series features. The visual features protagonist Goro Ono using the titular app on his phone, showing various other characters from the series in miniature boxes.

Hiroyuki Seshita is directing the anime, which was originally created by Yoko Taro, at UNEND studios. JIN is writing the script and is in charge of series composition, while Atsushi Ohkubo is designing the characters for the series. MONACA is composing the music. ELAIZA performed the first season’s opening theme song “Scrap & Build,” while Alisa performed the ending theme song “Bleed My Heart.”

The first season originally premiered on October 4, 2023 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra programming block before later airing on various Fuji TV affiliate channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS as it aired weekly in Japan.

The story follows first-year high school student Goro, who has no “hopes, dreams, or ambitions.” The world is also said to be “indifferent” to him, resulting in him wasting his dull days away with best friend Akitsu and longing for classmate Honoka. However, this changes when he receives a notification on his smartphone telling him he has been chosen and to ask for a wish.

