Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 announces 2024 release window

On Thursday, September 20, 2023, it was announced that Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 would premiere in 2024 on Netflix. The announcement came alongside a trailer for the second season, the first part of which is set to debut on the platform this coming Thursday, September 21.

While Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 is still a ways away with a general 2024 release window, it can be expected that the second part will premiere at the beginning of the year rather than later. This is because Netflix typically maintains a three to six-month gap between two cours of a single anime season, and the September release date for the first part further suggests this.

In any case, fans still need to work through the first part of the series' second season before they gear up to enjoy Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2. While there is some key release information such as opening themes, cast, and staff for the second season, it's unclear if any of these will change heading into the second season's second part in 2024.

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2's 2024 general release window announced one day before first part premieres

As mentioned above, the 2024 release window for Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 will most likely eventually be narrowed down to an early 2024 release window for the series. This gap between cours is typical of Netflix's most popular anime series, as seen with Record of Ragnarok, Baki, and more. While this could eventually be proven wrong, it's the safest bet, considering all currently available information.

This is further supported by the fact that the second season will feature the finals of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament and the conclusion of the original story. With this in mind, it doesn’t make sense for Netflix to delay the final episodes of the series in general beyond the first cour's initial release date.

Metal band SiM is set to perform the new opening theme song for the series, entitled RED. The title received an early screening at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The series first premiered on Netflix globally in July 2019, with the second part of the first season debuting on Netflix in October of the same year.

The series had its world premiere at the Anime Expo in July 2018 and received an anime adaptation after winning a fan voting contest in 2015.

The series was originally created as a manga by author Yabako Sandrovich and illustrator Daromeon, debuting on the Manga ONE app in 2012 and ending in August 2018. However, a new sequel arc launched in January 2019, entitled Kengan Omega.

