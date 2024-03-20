Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 confirms August release date in new trailer

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 saw Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 confirm its August 2024 premiere in a new teaser trailer released via the anime’s official website. The official website for the series also revealed a new key visual alongside this teaser trailer, which featured several combatants in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament during which the series is mostly set.

The official website also confirmed that Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 would conclude the original story and also feature the finals of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament. While the series does have a sequel entitled Kengan Omega, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Netflix intends to adapt this sequel series into an anime.

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 serves as the conclusion to the television anime adaptation of author Yabako Sandrovich and illustrator Daromeon’s original manga series of the same name. The pair’s manga ran in Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday and MangaONE magazines from April 2012 to August 2018.

The ongoing sequel series Kengan Omega launched in the same publications in January 2019, and is still ongoing today.

As mentioned above, Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 is currently slated for an August 2024 premiere on Netflix, who is expected to exclusively stream the series' final part worldwide.

A narrower release date within the month of August was not shared in this latest announcement, but is expected to be revealed sometime in the coming months. Metal band SiM is performing the new opening theme song for the series, titled “RED.”

The second season’s first part debuted on Netflix in September 2023, and received an early screening at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo earlier that same month. The series first premiered on Netflix worldwide in July 2019, and was followed by a second part to this first season in July 2019. Each part had 12 episodes, making for a total of 24 in this first season.

The anime had its world premiere one year prior at Anime Expo in July 2018, and was adapted as a result of a fan voting contest in 2015 which Sandrovich’s manga series won.

Seiji Kishi directed the anime at Larx Entertainment, while Makoto Uezu was in charge of series composition. Kazuaki Morita designed the characters, while Team-MAX’s Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music for the series.

The manga’s story sees businesses and merchants spending large sums of money to hire fighters for unarmed hand-to-hand combat matches. The winner takes all in these Kengan competitions, which are used as a means to resolve disputes between merchants.

Protagonist Oma Tokita, nicknamed Ashura, enters these matches as a representative of Nogi Group, whose president Hideki Nogi keeps his ambitions to himself.

