Kibo no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ anime announces release date and more in PV

The official website for the Kibo no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ anime revealed a trailer and a key visual on Thursday, August 31, 2023. They also announced the release date and opening of the same. The roughly 60-second-long trailer gives fans a look at some characters in the upcoming anime series, seemingly establishing the main cast of the series by doing so.

According to the latest promotional video, the Kibo no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ anime is set to premiere in early October 2023. Additionally, it will feature several new and returning cast members. The full staff for the series has also been announced, in addition to animation studios Toei Animation (of One Piece and Dragon Ball fame) and Studio Deen.

However, what has yet to be announced for the Kibo no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ anime is whether or not it will be available to stream internationally. With no news on this matter at the time of this article’s writing, it seems non-Japanese fans interested in giving the series a try may be completely out of luck.

Kibo no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ anime series set to premiere on Saturday, October 7, 2023

The Kibo no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ anime series is officially set to premiere on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 6:25 pm Japanese Standard Time JST). The series will premiere on the NHK Educational channel and will air regularly on Saturdays. This release date was confirmed by both the promotional video and the associated key visual for the series.

The anime stars Yuko Sanpei returning as Nozomi Yumehara, Junko Takeuchi as Rin Natsuki, Orie Kimoto as Saki Hyuuga, and Atsuko Enomoto as Mai Mishou. Additional returning cast includes Mariya Ise as Urara Kasugano, Ai Nagano as Komachi Akimoto, Ai Maeda as Karen Minatsuki, and Eri Sendai as Kurumi Mimino.

Takayuki Hamana is the series director at Toei Animation and Studio DEEn. Yoshimi Narita, who has previously worked on several Precure projects, is in charge of the series composition. Atsuko Nakajima is designing the characters, and Naoki Sato (who has also worked on several Precure projects) is in charge of the series’ music.

Cure Quartet, consisting of Precure theme song artists Mayumi Gojo, Yuka Uchiyae, Mayu Kudo, and Kanako Miyamoto, will perform the ending theme song Shizuku no Precure. This translates to "Drops of Precure." The group previously performed the second ending theme for 2008’s Yes! Procure 5 GoGo! anime series. The opening theme of Tokimeki will be sung by Ikimono-gakari, with the title translating to “Heart-Throbbing.”

The series, alongside the tentatively titled Maho Tsukai Precure! 2, was announced as part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary project. Toei has said that both series are being aimed at more adult anime fans, likely meaning those who grew up watching older Precure projects.

