Kingdom Chapter 764 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kingdom Chapter 764 will be published on July 6, 2023. Yasuhisa Hara's well-known historical manga series Kingdom, which is set during the Warring States era, tells the story of an orphan from the war by the name of Xin as he strives to become the greatest commander to have ever lived while also unifying all of China.

Readers have been fascinated and clamoring for more after reading the earlier chapters. In the narrative, Xin and Piao accept a coveted post in the Qin imperial court. The events of the narrative show Xin meeting Zhen Ying, who would later rule Qin. It goes into more detail on their journey together, where Zhen wants to bring the country together and Xin wants to advance in the military.

While there are a number of websites offering the manga series, fans can find Kingdom Chapter 764 on Shueisha’s official Weekly Young Jump website.

What to expect in Kingdom chapter 764

Kan Pishi, a legalist scholar from the Han state who was invited to stay at the Qin court as a guest, will continue to be the focus of Kingdom Chapter 764. Sei argues that people are intrinsically good and light, in contrast to Kan Pishi's claim that people are inherently evil and need harsh rules to be ruled.

In chapter 763, You Ka is taken aback when he finds out the identity of the person he had seen to be Kan Pishi. The Qin Dynasty’s goal to unify China involves cooperation with Korea, which will effectively play a pivotal role in the process.

Moreover, Kingdom chapter 764 may produce a traitor, as You Ka suspects that Kan Pishi may have planted spies in Kanyou, assuming that the cooperation would not succeed. Observing the involvement of Giwall and Boju incites suspicion to think that one of them may be a spy of a different nation if not both of them.

Kingdom chapter 764 will delve deeper into Kan Pishi and Ri Shin’s game of wits and skills. The series provides a captivating and engaging tale as the story unfolds, and readers can expect to see more of the fascinating characters and impressive plotlines throughout the series.

Kingdom synopsis

Since January 2006, the historical manga series Kingdom has been running. Currently, 60 volumes and more than 760 chapters have been published. It has won several awards, including the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize and the Kodansha Manga Award.

The synopsis of Kingdom by MyAnimeList reads:

During the Warring States period in China, Xin and Piao are two brother-like youngsters who dream of becoming Great Generals, despite their low status as orphaned slaves. One day, they encounter a man of nobility, who gives Piao an opportunity to undertake an important duty within the state of Qin's royal palace. Parting ways, Xin and Piao promise each other to one day become the greatest generals in the world. However, after a fierce coup d'état occurs in the palace, Xin meets with a dying Piao, whose last words spur him into action and lead him to encounter the young and soon-to-be king of Qin, Zheng Ying.

It continues:

Although initially on bad terms, Xin and Zheng become comrades and start on a path filled with trials and bloodshed. Zheng's objective is to bring all the warring states under Qin, and Xin seeks to climb to the very top of the army ranks. Against a backdrop of constant tactical battle between states and great political unrest, both outside and within the palace, the two endeavor towards their monumental ambitions that will change history forever.

It has also been adapted into a three-season anime series consisting of more than 70 episodes. Fans and critics alike have applauded the manga's magnificent fights, likable characters, and historical realism.

