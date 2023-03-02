Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible anime to resume broadcast as the manga gets a new chapter

On May 13, 2022, it was announced that the Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible manga would be turned into an anime television series. The anime is produced by Pine Jam Studio, while Kazuomi Koga serves as the director of the series.

However, due to the spread of the new coronavirus earlier this year, the seventh episode of Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible had to be put off. Nonetheless, fans of the show will be happy to know that the TV anime Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible will resume airing on April 4, 2023, according to a tweet from the show's official account, @kubosan_anime.

Apart from that, fans of the series are in for another surprise. Since the main story of the manga concluded on Thursday, March 2, it was announced by the franchise that there will be an epilog chapter coming out in April of this year. The manga is written and illustrated by Nene Yukimori.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible will resume airing from April 2023

As mentioned earlier, the manga was announced to get an anime adaptation last year in May. After much waiting, the anime was released in January 2023, but after the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, the premiere after the seventh episode was postponed. However, in a recent tweet from the show's official account, it was revealed that the anime will be back on the screens from 4 April.

The upcoming episode of the TV anime will resume airing from April 4. However, the initial couple of episodes will air six weeks later with the premiere of episode seven. Following this, it is anticipated that the remaining episodes of the season will be broadcast continually on Japanese local channels such as AT-X channel, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible (Image via Pine Jam Studio)

Apart from that, it was also revealed that the manga's 12th and final collected book, which will come out on April 18, 2023, will have an epilog chapter. This was stated in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump's 14th issue, which came out on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The extra-special episode will take place after the conclusion of the main plot.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible first began to be serialized in Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump from October 2019 until its final chapter was released in March 2023. The manga has been collected into twelve tankobon volumes as of March 2023.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's Nagisa Kubo (Image via Pine Jam Studio)

The plot of the manga focuses on Junta Shiraishi, a high school student who is so unremarkable and quiet that his fellow classmates and professors do not pay him any attention. That is until a female classmate named Kubo pays attention to him and dares him to do things that would make him stand out from the crowd.

