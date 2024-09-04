Latest One Piece Vivre card all but confirms who Franky's father is

The second part of the fourth folder of One Piece Vivre Card was released in Japan on September 4, 2024. Titled Threatening! The Strong of the "New World"!!, this part of the Vivre card features Shanks and some of the other influential people of the Grand Line on its cover photo.

However, the Vivre card gave information about some other big names of the Grand Line, like Mihawk, Yamato, and Queen. Queen's information is the one that got the spotlight because the Vivre card explained his timeline before he joined the Beast Pirates, and according to it, Franky could be the abandoned child of the Beast Pirates.

One Piece: Exploring Queen as the 'potential' father of Franky

The latest One Piece Vivre card shared information about one of the All-Stars of the Beast Pirates, Scien (more commonly known as Queen). The information was about the Beast Pirate's journey through the Grand Line.

According to the Vivre Card, 39 years ago, Scien was a part of MADS. The smartest people from the Grand Line were gathered in this illegal organization, including Dr Vegapunk, Ceaser Clown, Vinsmoke Judge, and others. Three years after this timeline, the Vivre Card stated that the Scien had a child without specifying the mother of this child.

After three more years, Scien was appointed by Kaidou but wasn't appointed as a proper member because he was still a part of MADS. After four years of being recruited by Kaido, Scien left MADS.

Queen as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Three years after Scien left MADS, the World Government caught the illegal research in MADS and took custody of its members, closing the project. In the same timeline, the Vivre card reported that Scien abandoned his son and officially joined the Beast Pirates as one of the crew's All-Stars. This was also when the One Piece character changed his name to 'Queen.'

Thirty-six years ago, from the current timeline of the series, according to the Vivre Card, Queen was born. Coincidently, Franky, the shipwright of the Straw Hat Pirates, was also born 36 years ago. Ten years after being born, Franky's parents threw him into the sea and abandoned him, after which he was saved by the legendary shipwright Tom.

Again, coincidently, Queen abandoned his son 10 years after he was born, matching the timelines of both Queen's son and Franky. This indicated that Franky could be Queen's biological son, according to the latest One Piece Vivre card.

Final thoughts

Edward Weevil as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Even though the storm online storm is adamant about Franky being Queen's son, Edward Weevil could be Queen's son for better reasons. Firstly, he resembles Queen in his appearance as both have similar hair color and appearance.

Moreover, Queen met Buckingham Stussy, the mother of Edward Weevil, during the MADS project. So, Edward Weevil could be a better choice as Queen's son than Franky, but take all this information with a huge grain of salt.

