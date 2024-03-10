One Piece: Is Edward Weevil really Whitebeard's son? Their potential connection explored

The final saga of One Piece has been in full swing since the Egghead arc started. The anime has progressed further into this arc, thus closing the gap with the manga series and, possibly, the end of this legendary series.

But as the series nears its conclusion, fans speculate that not all the mysteries of this series will be revealed. One of these mysteries could be the reveal of Edward Weevil's father. Weevil's mother, Miss Buckin, claims that his son is the blood-related descendant of the legendary pirate, Whitebeard.

But fans found it hard to believe for many reasons, such as how Whitebeard always yearned for a family, so already having a family is absurd. But how much of this could be true?

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

One Piece: Discovering the connection between Edward Weevil and Whitebeard

Expand Tweet

Edward Weevil is a pirate introduced in One Piece episode 751. He made his first appearance with his mother, Miss Buckin, as they were looking for Marco to claim the fortune of Whitebeard. Miss Buckin claimed that Weevil was Whitebeard's biological son and demanded that he be rewarded with his fortune.

The Whitebeard Pirates had denied the claims of Miss Buckin, which was why Weevil went against them and destroyed 15 pirate crews affiliated with the Whitebeard Pirates. During the timeskip, Edward Weevil was also appointed as a Warlord of the Sea.

During the Wano arc, after abolishing the seven-warlord system, Edward Weevil faced the wrath of the Marines. As Marco was away and couldn't protect Sphinx (Whitebeard's hometown), Weevil decided to protect the home of his self-proclaimed father. He was captured and overpowered by Admiral Aramaki. So, does this confirm that he is Edward Newgate's son?

Whitebeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Whitebeard, or Edward Newgate, was the captain of the Whitebeard Pirates and the rival of Gol D. Roger. He died during the Paramount arc at the hands of Marshall D. Teech, after which the Blackbeard Pirates demolished his crew. After his death, a flashback to Whitebeard's young days revealed that his only dream was to have a family.

Therefore, linking Whitebeard's dream with Weevil's claim to be his son makes no sense. Weevil being Whitebeard's son, indicated that Whitebeard abandoned his family and started his crew. Even if this was true, his crew would have never accepted such a person as their captain and addressed him as 'father.' So, there could be very little chance of Weevil being Whitebeard's blood-related son.

These two pirates have a similar mustache, which could symbolize a relationship between them, but if there is no blood relation, what could their connection be? This could be related to the research-related product of the MADS, the lineage factors.

Miss Buckinghan's clone as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Lineage factors are the blueprints of life, which are present in every living being present on the Grand Line. The MADS scientists experimented with these lineage factors and produced the first clone of humanity, which was of Miss Buckin's.

She was named Stussy and appeared during the Egghead Island as a CP0 agent. Later in the arc, she betrays Lucci and Kaku and joins Luffy's side to help Vegapunk escape from Egghead.

Edward Weevil could also be a product of these lineage factors before the World Government shut down the MADS product. This could have been an illegal experiment (done without informing the World Government), which led to Miss Buckin adopting Whitebeard's clone. She could have proclaimed him Whitebeard's son after Newgate's death so that no one would question her.

Related Links:

One Piece: Is Whitebeard a Buccaneer like Kuma?

One Piece: Why Oden left Whitebeard?

One Piece fandom takes over Twitter with "The One Piece is real" trend

One Piece: What ever happened to Weevil?