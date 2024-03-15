Leaked Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 cover hints at Jura's importance

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 cover has given Jura the main focus and given that Jura is the first of the Shinjuu to get his own cover, the fandom is assuming that he likely has a bigger role than the rest of his teammates. This is especially because there is a strong perception that he might assault the Hidden Leaf Village. Therefore, both situations seem to have merged to imply that he is the first clone to make his move.

Fans will still have to wait until March 21, 2024, to see what events unfold, although the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 cover seems to give a very good idea of what's to come for the series at the moment. Now that recent chapters had a greater focus on Boruto and his current status with the Hidden Leaf Village, it seems that the antagonists will be getting the spotlight now.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series.

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 cover seems to suggest that Jura may have a major role

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 cover has been leaked in recent hours and has shown that Jura, one of the clones that Code created through his Ten-Tails variant, is the main focus. This revelation has led to the fandom having a lot of theories regarding what he intends to do, especially considering his latest scene in the manga.

Jura was seen a few chapters ago talking with the other clones about how they have begun to develop their own personalities and the targets they are going after, with him stating that he wanted to visit Naruto Uzumaki. The Seventh Hokage has long been theorized to be the source of his identity due to how Jura keeps thinking of him, although that hasn't been confirmed in the series thus far.

However, this combination of factors has led people to think that Jura will assault the Hidden Leaf Village, which is the place that is most associated with Naruto, even if he isn't there at the moment. Therefore, this could lead to the first significant battle with one of the clones, and the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 cover helps with that assumption.

What could happen in the next chapter?

Jura in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 cover has placed the focus on Jura, it makes a lot of sense that the plot will give him the spotlight and flesh out his character. He has been the most individualistic of the clones thus far and a possible assault on the Hidden Leaf Village could be the perfect opportunity to further develop who he is.

Furthermore, the latest chapters have focused mostly on moving the plot forward and exploring Boruto's current situation with his village. Therefore, there is a very good chance that author Masashi Kishimoto would want to raise the tension with the arrival of one of the clones.

