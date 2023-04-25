Leaked Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 shots reveal more details about Toji Fushiguro

One of the most highly-anticipated anime series of 2023 is set to premiere in July in the form of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The continuing television anime adaptation of the manga of the same name is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see the smash-hit series return after nearly three years away.

While the manga is certainly heating up as well, seemingly advancing into its final stages, the fandom’s focus is almost exclusively on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as of this article’s writing. Likewise, a recently leaked image of none other than Toji Fushiguro, also called Toji Zenin, has further exacerbated the hype and anticipation for the upcoming season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 leak shows Toji Fushiguro in all his glory alongside Shiu Kong

The tweet was initially posted by Twitter user @hizuknows (Indigo) on Monday, April 24, 2023, at roughly 10 am ET. The image in question features Toji Fushiguro speaking with Shiu Kong. Wrapped around Toji’s neck is his Cursed Spirit weapon inventory, which he attained by first taming the Cursed Spirit before making it into a weapon inventory.

Shiu Kong is someone who contracts Toji to do a specific job, as will eventually be seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The leaked screenshots provide a good look at both Kong and Toji, as well as Toji’s Cursed Spirit. Fans also see Toji with different expressions in the photos, with the top showing him in a happier demeanor and the bottom showing him scowling.

Fans first got a full look at Toji’s character design for the anime in December following the series’ Super Stage at Jump Festa ‘23. Fans also got a reveal trailer in addition to the two character designs. Apart from Toji’s character design, fans also saw the designs for Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Ieiri Shoko be revealed.

The series is set to premiere on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. It’s not currently announced how the series will stream internationally, but it’s a safe presumption that Crunchyroll will once again continue to stream the series. However, with this having yet to be officially announced, it’s unclear if this will end up being the case.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will run for two consecutive cours, meaning it will run through both the Summer 2023 and Fall 2023 seasons. The first part of the season will be a flashback-style arc focused on Gojo and Geto’s time as students at Tokyo Jujutsu High. The second part will then take viewers back to where the first season left off, beginning the beloved Shibuya Incident arc.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

