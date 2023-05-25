Legendary Footballer Maradona hails One Piece as the greatest anime ever, but there's a twist

Diego Maradona, the late Argentine football legend and World Cup winner, has revealed his love for the popular anime series One Piece on his official facebook page. However, there is a twist to his admiration for the pirate-themed adventure anime series.

Fans of Diego Maradona, the Argentine football legend who passed away in 2020, were shocked and outraged when his official Facebook page got hacked, as confirmed by Maradona’s family and management team.

Uncovering the truth about Maradona's Facebook post on One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy and Maradona

It is not surprising for celebrity social media accounts to get hacked but this particular case is peculiar because the hacker posted a message claiming that One Piece, a popular Japanese manga and anime series, is superior to all other ongoing anime shows.

One Piece, a manga and anime series created by Eiichiro Oda, has achieved remarkable success since its debut in 1997. With a global fan base, it has become one of the best-selling manga series in history, selling over 480 million copies worldwide. The anime adaptation has been equally successful, attracting a large viewership and contributing to the series' popularity.

*Translates to: “One Piece >>> Any current anime” So Diego Maradona’s account on Facebook got hacked, and this is the second post made by the hackers*Translates to: “One Piece >>> Any current anime” So Diego Maradona’s account on Facebook got hacked, and this is the second post made by the hackers 💀*Translates to: “One Piece >>> Any current anime” https://t.co/m3GfRp66Nx

Apart from this message on One Piece, the hacker also posted several other peculiar messages that piqued the interest of the late football legend's fans globally. One significant element was Maradona’s profile picture being changed to that of Pele, another legendary footballer, creating a controversy among fans.

The post received thousands of reactions from confused and angry fans of Maradona, who wondered how someone could disrespect the memory of the football icon by posting such a message on his page. Some fans also defended their favourite anime shows and argued with the hacker and other anime fans.

JAJAJAJA Ahora un brasileño hackeó la cuenta de Maradona y puso una foto de perfil de Pelé JAJAJAJA https://t.co/nTPxf6ektG

(Translation: Tweet stating the change of Maradona's profile picture to that of Pele)

It was revealed in a recent post on Diego Maradona's Facebook page that the account was supposedly infiltrated by a Russian hacker who gave access to many people from different nations. The person who disclosed the information said they were informed through email stating, "this account gave you access to Diego Maradona's Facebook page."

According to the most recent developments, Maradona's family and management group are working tirelessly to recover the account and undo the harm created by the breach. However, nothing regarding the perpetrators or any reasons for this breach has been made public yet.

More about One Piece

Get ready, One Piece fans! We will be witnessing some of the greatest anime episodes of all time🤩 So the rumors about new animators who worked at Warner Bros. working with One Piece for Wano Climax and Gear 5 were trueGet ready, One Piece fans! We will be witnessing some of the greatest anime episodes of all time🤩 So the rumors about new animators who worked at Warner Bros. working with One Piece for Wano Climax and Gear 5 were true😭Get ready, One Piece fans! We will be witnessing some of the greatest anime episodes of all time🤩 https://t.co/lsBljsUS7s

One Piece is a manga and anime series created by Eiichiro Oda. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates, and his crew of diverse and eccentric friends. The series is divided into several story arcs, each focusing on a different island or location where the Straw Hats encounter new enemies, allies, and adventures.

The series has been running for over 20 years and has over 1000 chapters and episodes. It is one of the most popular and influential manga and anime of all time

