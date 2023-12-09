Liverpool's Harvey Elliott does a Dragon Ball-style celebration after scoring the winning goal

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott's Dragon Ball-style celebration recently caught the attention of fans. In the realm of football, goal celebrations have evolved to become an essential component of the game.

Players frequently devise distinctive and imaginative ways to express their elation and enthusiasm following a successful goal. After scoring the winning goal against Crystal Palace, Elliott delighted fans with his homage to the popular anime series Dragon Ball, specifically by performing the iconic Kamehameha move.

In the match against Crystal Palace, Harvey Elliott showcased his love for Dragon Ball by performing a Kamehameha celebration. The Kamehameha is a distinctive energy attack featured in the anime series, notably used by characters like Goku.

It involves gathering energy into the hands and releasing it as a powerful blast. Elliott mimicked this move by extending his arms forward and unleashing an imaginary blast of energy.

The Kamehameha celebration by Elliott was met with mixed reactions. While some fans applauded his creativity and passion for anime, others found it cringe-worthy or unnecessary. The celebration swiftly gained traction on social media, with netizens sharing diverse opinions. Anime enthusiasts, in particular, reveled in the crossover between football and the anime series, appreciating the fusion of two distinct forms of entertainment.

Dragon Ball: What is the powerful Kamehameha move?

The Kamehameha is a powerful energy attack in the anime series and is Goku's signature technique. It is also widely used by other characters who have trained under the Turtle School.

The attack is formed by concentrating ki energy into a single point between the user's cupped hands and then releasing it as a streaming beam of energy. The Kamehameha can be unleashed with both hands, one hand, or even one's feet.

The attack is accompanied by the iconic incantation "Ka-me-ha-me-HA!!!" and has various color variations depending on the user. It is a versatile and devastating technique that has become an integral part of Dragon Ball lore.

Final thoughts

Harvey Elliott's celebration, specifically the Kamehameha move, came after his winning goal against Crystal Palace. By incorporating elements from the iconic anime series into his celebration, Elliott showcased his passion for both football and anime. The Kamehameha celebration not only entertained the crowd but also highlighted the anime series' global cultural impact and influence.

In the dynamic world of football, players continually seek new ways to express individuality and connect with fans through celebrations. Elliott's homage to the hit anime series serves as a testament to the power of fandom and the ability of sports to bridge different forms of entertainment. Regardless of whether one is a fan of football, Dragon Ball, or both, Elliott's celebration remains a memorable moment, symbolizing the joy and unity that sports and popular culture can bring.

