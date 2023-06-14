Lookism webtoon's upcoming episodes likely to be delayed

Lookism manhwa might be facing a delay in the release of its upcoming chapters, owing to the news of its creator, Park tae-jun, suffering from injuries. It has been revealed that the writer had been following a tight work schedule and hasn't taken a break for nearly ten years.

Lookism was first published in Naver Webtoon on November 20, 2014, and is still ongoing, with 20 volumes compiled as of today. It is arguably one of the best manhwas ever created, according to its readers, as it dabbles with various social issues like bullying and doscrimination, in the form of its thematic content.

Lookism creator Park Tae-jun is suffering from injuries, potentially postponing further releases of chapters

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



In a recent interview he said he hasn't taken a break in 9 years, in order to please fans



youtu.be/B5AxIpwIKvk Lookism & Viral Hit creator Park Tae Jun announced on his YouTube channel that he suffered a ruptured shoulder & is ongoing treatmentIn a recent interview he said he hasn't taken a break in 9 years, in order to please fans Lookism & Viral Hit creator Park Tae Jun announced on his YouTube channel that he suffered a ruptured shoulder & is ongoing treatment In a recent interview he said he hasn't taken a break in 9 years, in order to please fans youtu.be/B5AxIpwIKvk https://t.co/TSqKf19qeK

Creator of the popular manhwa Lookism, Park Tae-jun has sadly been injured and might be taking a break from working on the series. In a recent video posted on his official YouTube channel, he has informed that he is suffering from a ruptured shoulder and is currently undergoing treatment.

Although he hasn’t explicitly stated that the release of further episodes of the manhwa might be postponed, fans are already bracing themselves for the situation.

The fandom is beyond supportive and knows better than to rush him for more episodes at the moment, especially after he had revealed that he hadn’t taken a break from his work for almost a decade, in order to pump out more chapters for his fans.

rey✩ @seongychan lookism 452



lee jinsung who as always hot🥵 lookism 452lee jinsung who as always hot🥵 https://t.co/NzyNqZUjCX

Fans are now wishing for his wellbeing and speedy recovery. For now, it can be speculated that he might be taking a well deserved brake for a while, before he resumes his development of the story with new chapters.

Lookism manhwa was adapted into a Korean animated series by Studio Mir and directed by Kwang Il Han with art direction by Dae Woo Lee, and Kyung-Hoon Han serving as the music composer. K-pop boy group ATEEZ performed the song Like That as the anime's theme song. The series was released for streaming on Netflix on December 8, 2022, and it ran for a total of eight episodes.

The original manhwa can be read in Webtoon’s official platform. Here is how the story is synopsized on its website:

Read the original webcomic behind Netflix's new animated series! Daniel is an unattractive loner who wakes up in a different body. Now tall, handsome, and cooler than ever in his new form, Daniel aims to achieve everything he couldn't before. How far will he go to keep his body... and his secrets?

