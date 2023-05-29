Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari ends Japanese theatrical run, fails to surpass Your Name

After a theatrical run of over six months in Japan, Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari finally ended its screenings in the country. The film earned an estimated box office revenue of 14.79 billion yen, failing to surpass the record previously set by Your Name.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari follows Suzume, a girl who encountered a young man in search of a mysterious door. Soon after, Suzume's "door-locking journey" began as she unknowingly tampered with one of the doors. This caused other doors to open all throughout Japan, causing calamities to enter from the other side.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari fails to surpass Your Name, which earned 25.17 billion yen

Unseen Japan @UnseenJapanSite After 198 days in theaters, Shinkai Makoto's Suzume has finally ended its lengthy theatrical run in Japan. With 14.79 billion yen in proceeds (approx. $105.5 US), Suzume is now the 14th highest grosser in the history of the Japanese box office, coming in behind Miyazaki's Ponyo. After 198 days in theaters, Shinkai Makoto's Suzume has finally ended its lengthy theatrical run in Japan. With 14.79 billion yen in proceeds (approx. $105.5 US), Suzume is now the 14th highest grosser in the history of the Japanese box office, coming in behind Miyazaki's Ponyo. https://t.co/IE9zUOnD9P

After a long theatrical run of over six months in Japan, Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari finally ended its screenings in the country on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Along with the collection from the final day, the estimated box office revenue is 14.79 billion yen with 11.15 million tickets sold, as per Anime News Network. With that, Suzume became the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan and the eighth highest-earning anime film in the country. The movie also managed to surpass Makoto Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You's lifetime box office earnings in Japan, which amounted to 14.23 billion yen.

However, Suzume no Tojimari failed to surpass the record set by Your Name, which earned an estimated total of 25.17 billion yen. This means that Your Name earned over 10 billion yen more than Makoto Shinkai's latest film in Japan, proving how successful it was commercially.

How fans reacted to Suzume no Tojimari

Sherry @SchrodingrsBrat Absolutely obsessed with this movie and Makoto Shinkai’s imagination. Eye-candy visuals, mythology, and a sweet touch of romance all bundled in one coming-of-age story about a teenage girl grappling with the uncertainty of the future by looking back at her troubled past. Absolutely obsessed with this movie and Makoto Shinkai’s imagination. Eye-candy visuals, mythology, and a sweet touch of romance all bundled in one coming-of-age story about a teenage girl grappling with the uncertainty of the future by looking back at her troubled past. https://t.co/NO3a44PpWG

Fans loved the movie and could not stop praising it. Many claimed that they initially went to watch the movie for its great soundtrack. However, upon watching it, they could not stop marveling at its brilliance. They loved the story, visuals, and romance that was depicted in the film.

liz 📌 @SAKURAB0MB @UnseenJapanSite i cried like a baby watching suzume. never seen a makoto shinkai movie before it, so now im scared to watch your name lol @UnseenJapanSite i cried like a baby watching suzume. never seen a makoto shinkai movie before it, so now im scared to watch your name lol

zineb @lalaamintea @SchrodingrsBrat I sobbed so hard watching it @SchrodingrsBrat I sobbed so hard watching it

Many viewers even claimed that they cried while watching the film. They were expecting the movie to be good, but they did not expect it to make them so emotional. Anime fans who watched their first Makoto Shinkai film felt scared about how emotional his other films might be, especially Your Name.

Nabanita Dash @dnabanita7 @SchrodingrsBrat Makato Shinkai has been making masterpieces every two-three years since '07. @SchrodingrsBrat Makato Shinkai has been making masterpieces every two-three years since '07.

Lastly, fans praised Makoto Shinkai as they recognized the director's amazing work in bringing such a beautiful story to them in such an amazing manner. However, they knew that it wasn't the first time that the director managed to strike a chord with the audience, as they were well aware of his recent hits like Your Name and Weathering With You.

Poll : 0 votes