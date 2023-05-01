Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari sets a new box office record in India

Suzume no Tojimari is the latest animated film directed by Makoto Shinkai, one of the most celebrated and influential directors in the world of anime. The film was released in India on April 21, 2023, and has been doing exceptionally well against Salman Khan's box office juggernaut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Both movies were released on Eid.

The film follows the journey of Suzume, a young girl who discovers a mysterious gate that leads to a different world and sets out to save her town from an impending natural disaster. With stunning visuals, heart-wrenching emotions, and thought-provoking themes, the anime has quickly been hailed as a masterpiece by critics and fans alike.

Impact of Suzume No Tojimari on Indian Box Office

Suzume no Tojimari, directed by Makoto Shinkai, has broken previous box office records in India. In barely ten days after the film's domestic release, it has amassed an incredible INR 6.95 crore. This demonstrates both the rising popularity of anime in India and the ability of a well-written and moving tale to captivate viewers.

Suzume no Tojimari has been released in Indian theaters in both Hindi dubbing and Japanese with English subtitles, making it accessible to viewers of all ages and backgrounds.

The movie made a respectable amount in India and has already made about $300 million globally. It has already surpassed One Piece Film: Red, Howl's Moving Castle, and The First Slam Dunk to be among the top highest-grossing anime films of all time. And in a few weeks, it might surpass giant films like Spirited Away and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

Films like Weathering with You, 5 Centimetres per Second, and Your Name, directed by Makoto Shinkai, are well-known and well-liked in India. Suzume no Tojimari is thus anticipated to be a success in the country.

It's hardly unexpected that this anime has appealed to Indian viewers since it contains many elements that Indians look for in a film, including breathtaking visuals, intricate storytelling, and themes that speak to the human condition. Makoto Shinkai's films, in particular, are renowned for their capacity to evoke strong feelings and ideas in viewers, and Suzume is no exception.

In a world where technology and social isolation may frequently leave us feeling alienated and lost, the movie's themes of connection and the power of human interactions are topical and relevant.

Suzume no Tojimari is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates the beauty of animation and the depth of human emotion. With its success at the Indian box office, it's clear that this film has universal appeal and is destined to become a classic.

So if you're a fan of animation or emotionally resonant storytelling, be sure to catch Suzume no Tojimari in theaters while you can.

