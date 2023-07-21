MAPPA's Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo movie reveals key visual and advance ticket sales date

On Friday, July 21, 2023, MAPPA Studios’ saw Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo anime film release a new key visual, featuring the two titular characters. MAPPA also announced advance ticket sale information for the film, which is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on Friday, September 15, 2023.

This latest news for the film comes just over a week after additional casting announcements were made for Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo in early July. With MAPPA Studios set to release several informations on the film as the September release date approaches, fans are expecting to get another trailer sometime soon.

Having been in production for well over two years, anticipation is high for Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo despite the relatively sparse pre-release information for the film. Nevertheless, the film is highly anticipated and has been since its initial announcement in May 2021 by MAPPA Studios and Mari Okada, who is writing and directing the film.

Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo begins advance ticket sales for Japanese theaters on the last week of July

The aforementioned advance ticket sales for Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo are set to begin on Friday, July 28, 2023, and will cost 1,500 yen, as per the movie’s official website. The film is set to be distributed nationwide in Japanese theaters, but the website does list that there are some exceptions to this distribution policy.

The key visual features the two titular characters upside down and looking into each other’s eyes. While they appear upside down, their hair and clothes make it seem as if the two were right side up. Below this image, a wide shot of the film’s setting can be seen.

Currently announced cast includes Junya Enoki as the 14-year-old protagonist Masamune Kikuiri, Reina Ueda as Masamune’s classmate Atsumi Sagami, and Misaki Kuno as the mysterious girl Itsumi. Also announced for the cast are Koji Seto as Akimune Kikuiri, Masamune’s father who works at a steel mill, and Kento Hayashi as Tokimune Kikuiri, Masamune’s uncle who also works at the steel mill. Character name spellings are yet to be confirmed as of July 12, 2023.

As mentioned above, Mari Okada is writing and directing the film, with MAPPA Studios animating. Tadashi Hiramatsu serves as the assistant director, while Yuriko Ishii is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Meanwhile,Kazuki Higashiji is directing the art, with Masaru Yokoyama composing the music and Warner Bros. distributing the film. Singer-songwriter Miyuki Nakajima is performing the film’s theme song Shin-on, which translates to “Heartbeat.”

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

