MAPPA's Bucchigiri?! anime reveals theme songs with new trailer

MAPPA's upcoming Bucchigiri anime (stylized as Bucchigiri?!), which is currently set to have a Winter 2024 release date, has revealed some new theme songs along with a new PV. It's an original anime directed by Hiroko Utsumi and is one of the most anticipated releases for the upcoming season.
MAPPA announced the Bucchigiri anime on May 21, 2023, by releasing a teaser trailer at the MAPPA Stage 2023 event. Fans are excited to watch it because it is an original anime and does not rely on any source material, therefore, they are not aware of or have any expectations about the story arc.
Bucchigiri anime reveals new PV and theme songs prior to its release
MAPPA's upcoming Bucchigiri anime is scheduled to start airing on January 13, 2024. It is one of the most anticipated projects of the studio, as it follows Taku Kishimoto's original script and has garnered the attention of fans with a promising trailer.
A new PV for the upcoming anime was recently dropped on its official website with subtitles. It provided a much better look at the anime and the wide cast of characters.
Additionally, the team behind the series also revealed an impressive lineup of captivating theme songs, which would be made available to audiences soon.
Mahiru Coda will be performing the ending theme of the series, titled Love je t'aime. Furthermore, KDH & Novel Core have been revealed to be performing the theme song for the Minato Kai Team, titled Sutegoro, and BALLISTIK BOYS will perform God Mode for the Siguma Squad Team.
Lastly, DA PUMP will be performing E-NERGY BOYS for the NG Boys Team. All these are theme songs for each of the delinquent teams in the series.
The upcoming anime is set to feature an impressive lineup of talented voice actors, which include:
- Genki Okawa as Arajin Tomoshibi
- Nozomu Sasaki as Marito
- Anna Nagase as Mahoro
- Yusuke Hoshino as Matakara Asamine
- Jiro Saito as Kenichiro
- Yukihiro Nozuyama as Zabu
- Kappei Yamaguchi as Komao
- Ryota Takeuchi as Outa
- Makoto Furukawa as Jabashiri
- Shouta Hayama as Hagure
- Chihiro Suzuki as Akutaro
- Masafumi Kobatake as Majin Senya
Additionally, the anime also features a talented and renowned staff, which includes:
- Hiroko Utsumi: Director
- Taku Kishimoto: Series Composition & Script
- Takahiro Kagami: Character Design & Chief Animation Director
- Kurumi Suzuki: Art Director
- Yukiko Kakita: Color Design
- Shinnosuke Katou: Director of Photography
- Tomoki Nagasaka: Editing
- Michiru Oshima: Music
- Hiromi Kikuta: Sound Director
- Takahiro Ogawa: Animation Producer
The plot of the series revolves around a timid high school student, Arajin Tomoshibi, who reunites with his childhood friend, Matakara Asamine. However, Arajin soon learns that Matakara is now the charismatic and fearful leader of a delinquent gang named Bucchigiri.
Surprisingly, Matakara asks Arajin to join his gang and fight alongside him against the rival gangs in the city. As the series goes on, the protagonists soon get involved in intense battles against fearsome enemies.
Due to its interesting premise, Bucchigiri is one of the highly anticipated upcoming projects of MAPPA. Furthermore, the director of the series is best known for his work on the critically acclaimed Banana Fish series, which was also animated by MAPPA.
Therefore, it's safe to say that the upcoming anime might just end up surprising fans all over the world and emerge as one of the best original anime of 2024.