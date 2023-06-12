Me & Roboco manga announces a film adaptation and provides news on the anime adaptation

Me & Roboco is getting a film adaptation soon, as announced through manga publisher Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #28, released on Monday, June 12. The manga, which first started in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2020 and is written by Shuhei Miyazaki, is also getting an important announcement in upcoming issue #29 of the Shueisha magazine on June 19 regarding its anime adaptation.

Me & Roboco's anime series, which premiered on December 4, 2022, currently has 21 episodes, with each having a running-time of five minutes.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the Me & Roboco series.

Me & Roboco is officially getting a movie adaptation.



On Monday, it was announced by manga publisher Shueisha in its magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump's issue #28, that Me & Roboco is getting a film adaptation. On the other hand, it was also teased that the anime adaptation, which started a few months ago, is going to get an additional "important announcement" in the following issue #29 of the Shonen Jump, scheduled to be released on June 19.

The anime, which currently has 21 episodes, premiered through TV Tokyo. The manga series, which is still active, has been published through Viz Media for English-speaking audiences, although the last five volumes are yet to published in the same language.

As of this writing, there are no details about the future announcement regarding the anime or any potential project beyond the new film.

More about the series

寿 三井 @Josu_ke ME & ROBOCO



Jump's editors like to have always in the line-up a gag-comedy series despite its performance.



ME & ROBOCO

Jump's editors like to have always in the line-up a gag-comedy series despite its performance.

Here we can see that not being as popular as other titles, it manages to retain its fans along its publication.

Me & Roboco is a manga series of the gag genre that is set in the near future. In the series' world, every house has a main robot, called as an OrderMaids. However, the protagonist, a boy named Bondo Taira, who doesn’t has an OrderMaid, wants one because his two best friends, Gachi Gorilla and Motsuo Kaneo, always talk about how cool Gachi's is.

After a lot of begging, Bondo manages to convince his mom to get him one, but the duo end up buying a very unstable and dangerous one known as Roboco, who also happens to be the most powerful robot maid in the entire world. This results in Bondo and Roboco having a whole lot of crazy adventures together.

The series, published by Shueisha, has a very notorious focus on comedy and crazy events, which is one of the biggest selling points of the series. Although not without its critics, Shuhei Miyazaki’s manga has become a moderate success for Weekly Shonen Jump and is poised to have more material in the near material, as has been depicted through the recent anime adaptation and the announcement of the film.

