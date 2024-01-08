On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the official website and X handle of the Metallic Rouge anime revealed seven additional cast members and shared two promotional videos, previewing the clear version of the anime's opening and ending theme songs. The original sci-fi anime is set to premiere on January 10, 2024.

Produced by Studio Bones, Metallic Rouge is an original anime that serves to commemorate the studio's 25th anniversary. The dystopian sci-fi anime was first announced during the Fuji TV Anime Lineup livestream in 2023. Given how the esteemed studio is producing the anime, fans can't wait for its release.

Metallic Rouge anime announces seven new cast and previews clear versions of the theme songs

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind the Metallic Rouge anime revealed seven additional cast members on Sunday, January 7, 2024, days ahead of the anime's premiere on January 10, 2024, on Fuji TV.

The newly announced voice cast includes Hiroshi Yanaka as the Puppeteer and Mariya Ise as Opera. Hiroshi-san is a veteran voice actor renowned for voicing Nara Shikamaru from the Naruto and Boruto series.

Similarly, Mariya Ise has established herself as a reputed voice actor, playing roles such as Himeno from Chainsaw Man, Ray from The Promised Neverland, Dorothy from Black Clover, and more.

Naomi and Rouge, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Besides them, the other new cast members include Minami Tsuda as Alice Machias, Hiroki Yasumoto as Graufon Berg, Yoshimitsu Shimoyama as Roy Junghardt, Youko Hikasa as Eva Cristella, and Haruka Shiraishi as Cyan Bluestar.

These voice actors will join Yume Miyamoto (Rouge), Tomoyo Kurosawa (Naomi), Chiaki Kobayashi (Noid 262), Kenjiro Tsuda (Afdal Bashal), and other previously announced voice cast.

Expand Tweet

Besides revealing additional cast, the official staff for the Metallic Rouge anime unveiled two new trailers, previewing the non-credited and clear versions of the opening and ending theme songs.

The video for the opening theme, Rouge (performed by YU-KA), depicts Rouge Redstar's transformation and includes several action scenes. On the other hand, the ending theme (Scarlet by Dazbee) video shows Rouge, Naomi, and the Message Bird navigating the dystopian pathways.

Additional information

Rouge Redstar, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Motonobu Hori is at the helm of affairs at Studio Bones, with Star Blazers 2199, the anime's chief director, supervising the scripts. Yutaka Izubuchi is listed as the mecha designer, while Toshihiro Kawamoto is in charge of the character designs.

The Metallic Rouge is a "tech-noir" mecha anime that takes place in a dystopian world where human beings and robots or androids co-exist. The narrative follows an android girl named Rouge, who has been sent on a mission to Mars with her partner, Naomi.

Together, they have to eliminate nine artificial humans, also known as the Immortal Nine, who are a threat to the government. However, they will come across various obstacles during their mission.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.