Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 rules Japan's box office by overtaking Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron

Despite seeing a commendable start at the box office in the first week of its release, The Boy and the Heron has been topped by Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 in the second week in Japan. Starring Tom Cruise, the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise has gained a whopping 1.0625 billion yen (approx) in its first week.

The latest anime feature film by Hayao Miyazaki earned roughly 831 million yen in its second week, which is almost half of what it made in the first week of its release. Miyazaki's film debuted on July 14, 2023, and earned a massive 1.625 billion yen. However, it has been dropped to second place due to the huge reception of the seventh Mission Impossible film starring Tom Cruise.

The Boy and the Heron has been dropped to second place in its second week following the new Mission Impossible film's success

Produced by Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heron, under the direction of Hayao Miyazaki, did exceptionally well in its first week as it topped the charts in Japan.

In its first week, the movie earned ¥1,625,503,800 under the distribution of Toho Animation. What's so commendable is the fact that the film deliberately didn't make any promotion. Therefore, the mysterious factor of the film, as well as Miyazaki's reputation as an incredible director, contributed much to its success.

In its second week, however, The Boy and the Heron was dropped to second place because of the unprecedented first-week records of the new Tom Cruise starrer film, released in Japan on July 21, 2023.

Distributed by Towa Pictures in Japan, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 earned a massive ¥1,064,842,820 in its first week. Compared to that, Miyazaki's film accumulated ¥830,851,000 in its second week.

Even though Miyazaki's film earned only half of its first-week records in its second week, it managed to get cumulative sales of ¥3,620,013,000. However, it has to be said that The Boy and the Heron had better records overall in the first week as compared to the first week's record of the new Mission Impossible film.

So, it will be interesting to see the sales records of the Tom Cruise starrer film in its second week.

About The Boy and the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki is back once again with a terrific film exuding his excellence as a director. Toho Animation released this anime feature film in Japan on July 14, 2023. Produced by Studio Ghibli, the title of the film, The Boy and the Heron, has a reference to Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 novel of the same name.

However, Miyazaki's film has a completely original story, and it's in no way connected to the novel. The film follows a boy named Mahito Maki who one day discovers an abandoned Tower in his new town. Upon entering the tower, he finds himself surrounded by a fantastical world and a talking grey heron.

The Boy and the Heron is stated to be the last feature film of Miyazaki. Studio Ghibli had deliberately chosen not to disclose any trailer, images, or synopsis of the film. Only a single poster featuring the character Grey Heron was unveiled.

