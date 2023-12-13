Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM unveils new trailer ahead of premiere

The official team for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM released a new trailer on Wednesday, December 13 at 5 am JST. The trailer offered a glimpse of the opening theme soundtrack titled Freedom, which will be performed by Takanori Nishikawa, with See-Saw performing the ending theme soundtrack titled Sarigiwa no Romantics.

Furthermore, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM also revealed new character visuals containing 19 characters and 4 mobile suits. The film is slated to release on January 26, 2024. Let’s take a closer look at the trailer, character visuals, and the main cast involved in the production of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM: New trailer, character visuals, and main cast

Trailer

The Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM trailer opens with a shot of Lacus Clyne looking extremely concerned. It then cuts to a few b-rolls that showcase an all-out war and places being destroyed by mobile suits. We are then introduced to Orphee Lam Tao, who is the chancellor of Foundation.

Shortly, the trailer also introduces the viewers to Kira Yamato, the protagonist of the upcoming film. He pilots the GAT-X105 Strike Gundam, the ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam, and the ZGMF-X20A Strike Freedom Gundam. The trailer ends with a few action sequences showcasing the mobile suits in action.

Character visuals

From the left, we have Kira Yamamoto and Lacus Clyne, who will play the most important roles in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM. Next, we have Athrun Zala, Cagalli Yula Athha, and Meyrin Hawke. The next grid features Shinn Asuka and Lunamaria Hawke, who are important deuteragonists in the series.

Up next, we have Yzak Jule and Dearka Elthman, who were important pilots during the First Alliance-PLANT war. In the upcoming grid, we can see Mu La Flaga and standing adjacent to him is Murrue Ramius, the Captain of Archangel spaceship.

In the upcoming grid of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM character visuals, we have four characters: Daniel Harper, Liu Shenqiang, Redelard Tradoll, and Griffin Arbalest. The next grid also contains four characters: Orphee Lam Tao, Shura Serpentine, Ingrid Tradoll, and Aura Maha Kyber. These eight characters are all members of an organization known as Foundation. Aside from Aura, who is the Queen of Foundation, the other 7 members make up the Black Knight Squad.

Main cast and studio

Some of the main characters of the upcoming film (Image via Bandai Namco Filmworks)

The main cast members of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM include:

Kira Yamato - Sōichiro Hoshi

Lacus Clyne - Rie Tanaka

Athrun Zala - Akira Ishida

Cagalli Yula Athha - Nanako Mori (replacing Naomi Shindoh)

Shinn Asuka - Kenichi Suzumura

Lunamaria Hawke - Maaya Sakamoto

Meyrin Hawke - Fumiko Orikasa

Murrue Ramius - Kotono Mitsuishi

Mu La Flaga - Takehito Koyasu

Yzak Jule (or Joule) - Tomokazu Seki

Dearka Elsman - Akira Sasanuma

Agnes Giebenrath - Houko Kuwashima

Toyah Mashima - Ayane Sakura

Alexei Konoe - Houchu Ohtsuka

Griffin Arbalest - Win Morisaki

The upcoming film will be directed by Mitsuo Fukuda. The animation studio responsible for the production of the film is Bandai Namco Filmworks, a popular studio that was also responsible for the production of series such as BLUE LOCK and RWBY: Ice Queendom.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.