Mr. Villain's Day Off anime confirms release date and theme songs with new PV

On Friday, December 8, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Mr. Villain's Day Off anime unveiled a new promotional video, revealing the anime's theme songs and release date. According to the latest trailer, the anime is set to release on January 7, 2024.

Mr. Villain's Day Off anime is based on author Yuu Morikawa's manga series of the same name. The manga has been serialized on the Gangan Pixiv website since December 2018. As of this writing, Square Enix has published five tankobon volumes. Interestingly, the manga's anime adaptation was announced on February 24, 2023.

Mr. Villain's Day Off anime will be released on January 7, 2024

As mentioned, the official team for Mr. Villain's Day Off anime shared a new trailer, announcing January 7, 2024, as the release date. Additionally, broadcast information for the anime has arrived.

The comedy anime will debut on January 7, 2024, on TV Tokyo. Additionally, the show will air on TV Osaka on January 7, 2024, and BS Nippon TV on January 14, 2024.

A visual from the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation/SynergySP Studios)

Besides these channels, fans can also watch the anime on the D-Anime Store and Hulu in Japan. Regrettably, the official team has yet to announce whether or not the anime will be available on Crunchyroll or any other platform for global audiences.

The latest trailer showcases the main character, Warumono, and his everyday life on Earth. The promotional video starts with Warumono looking at a panda on his day off, wondering about the color of its tail.

A still from the anime (Shin-Ei Animation/SynergySP Studios)

Following that, the PV shows a series of images featuring the protagonist enjoying panda goods, such as panda-shaped donuts, stuffed toys, and more. Besides Warumono, the short video clip introduces the other characters, including Rooney, Trigger, Akatsuki, Pink, and others.

As mentioned, the trailer also reveals the anime's opening and theme songs. Ivudot has performed Mr. Villain's Day Off anime's opening theme, Yuho (Walk), while GLASGOW has sung the ending theme, Kyusoku Juden (Relaxation Charging).

Cast and Staff for Mr. Villain's Day Off anime

Warumono, as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation/SynergySP Studios)

According to the official reports, Shin-Ei Animation Studio and SynergySP Studio are producing the anime under Yoshinori Odaka's direction. Midori Goto is working on the series' composition, while Tomomi Shimazaki is designing the characters. Additionally, Nobuaki Nobusawa is in charge of the music composition.

On the other hand, Mr. Villain's Day Off anime has a stellar cast, with Shintaro Asanuma starring as Warumono and Soma Saito as Rooney. Yuichi Nakamura, the voice behind Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, will play Trigger's role, while Hiiro Ishibashi will grace Akatsuki's voice.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Takuya Eguchi as Blue

Ai Kakuma as Pink

Hibiku Yamamura as Sora and Mugi

Yuichiro Umehara as Black

Square Enix's MangaUP website is publishing Mr. Villain's Day Off manga in English and it describes the plot as thus:

"An Evil Organization from another planet is trying to take over Earth. An extraterrestrial from that organization named the 'General' tirelessly fights against Earth's defenders every single day in a battle of life and death! However, today is his day off"

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.