My Hero Academia chapter 392 leaks showcase battle between Ochako and Toga

My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi has been under some scrutiny due to recent events in the manga. The mangaka has been criticized for the recent confrontation between Ochako Uraraka and the villain Toga Himiko in the leaks of the upcoming chapter 392.

Much has been said over the years about the relationship between these two characters and how Toga has had a lot of infatuation with the hero-in-training, but things seem to have taken a turn for the worse. While villains are expected to act like villains, recent actions by Toga have led Horikoshi to be criticized.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia author Horikoshi criticized for panels of Toga touching Ochako

strawy .°୭̥ BABYGIRL IS BACK 😽💯🔥 @ochakobesame #MHA392 #MHASpoilers



Seeing some people praise this moment just makes me sick, because I’ve been in the situation and, it’s not funny or romantic to me to touch someone like that while they are defenseless Seeing some people praise this moment just makes me sick, because I’ve been in the situation and, it’s not funny or romantic to me to touch someone like that while they are defenseless #MHA392 #MHASpoilers Seeing some people praise this moment just makes me sick, because I’ve been in the situation and, it’s not funny or romantic to me to touch someone like that while they are defenseless https://t.co/zB2C2hxXT8

Even though chapter 392 of the My Hero Academia manga is going to be published on June 26, there are leaks already. One of them shows Uraraka continuing with her fight with Toga and there are panels of the former being stabbed by the latter, suggesting that the villain is gaining the upper hand.

However, the criticism towards Horikoshi was due to a panel grabbing one of Uraraka's private parts, which has been poorly received by fans online.

Considering their backstories, the weird relationship between the two of them, and the general role of women in anime, this moment is already generating some controversy.

TheEggHeadVigilante @MaskedEgghead #MHASpoilers #MHA392 I'm gonna share some thoughts on this. I honestly don't think Horikoshi had any bad intentions when drawing this panel but I really don't think he needed to draw Toga grabbing Uraraka like this. It is pretty weird. #MHASpoilers #MHA392 I'm gonna share some thoughts on this. I honestly don't think Horikoshi had any bad intentions when drawing this panel but I really don't think he needed to draw Toga grabbing Uraraka like this. It is pretty weird. https://t.co/XYjP7KQ41n

Considering Uraraka's role as one of the most prominent female characters in the series and the fact her role has declined in recent arcs, this has been viewed as being in poor taste. While the chapter is not out yet and not a lot of conclusions can be made, there is already a decent amount of uproar regarding this panel.

kayla 🏳️‍🌈 #WGAStrong @NOSTALGICKAYLA

.

.

.

on the subject of that one tgchk panel where it looks like Twoga (as I've seen partially transformed Toga be called) is groping Uraraka, I have to say I think the people that are highly uncomfortable with that possibly being what's 1/3 #MHA392 leak spoilerson the subject of that one tgchk panel where it looks like Twoga (as I've seen partially transformed Toga be called) is groping Uraraka, I have to say I think the people that are highly uncomfortable with that possibly being what's 1/3 #MHA392 leak spoilers...on the subject of that one tgchk panel where it looks like Twoga (as I've seen partially transformed Toga be called) is groping Uraraka, I have to say I think the people that are highly uncomfortable with that possibly being what's 1/3

Gambit🏳️‍🌈 @GambitXIII Hopefully Hori sticks the landing, he certainly always seemed to be anticipating this moment more than almost anything else in his series



I'm still 50/50 on whether this all ends with a Toga and Uraraka kiss lmao, which I still think COULD be a peak moment if its delivered right Hopefully Hori sticks the landing, he certainly always seemed to be anticipating this moment more than almost anything else in his seriesI'm still 50/50 on whether this all ends with a Toga and Uraraka kiss lmao, which I still think COULD be a peak moment if its delivered right

bub | insane over Goshiki 💜💕 @bubiliviary hey so why do people even ship toga and uraraka in the first place lmfao hey so why do people even ship toga and uraraka in the first place lmfao

A.K.Daniel @RVMAKDaniel

#MHA392 Es gracioso que Toga haya apuñalado a Uraraka pero lo que indigne a la gente de twitter es que de por medio le haya tocado una teta XD Es gracioso que Toga haya apuñalado a Uraraka pero lo que indigne a la gente de twitter es que de por medio le haya tocado una teta XD#MHA392

However, the chapter still has to come out so people do not yet have full context of the situation. Regardless, if the scene is what it seems to be, fans have good reason to believe it was in poor taste. It has been a running problem for female characters in anime as a whole.

More about the leaks of chapter 392

Other leaks of the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter show how the battle between Uraraka and Toga rages on. Readers also get a flashback of Toga's childhood, her issues with her parents, and how she was constantly undermined and resented everybody for trying to hold her back. It also shows how some of her sadistic traits are coming out even more.

The other reason the leaks have gained a lot of notoriety online has been the wounds Uraraka has gotten. She is stabbed by Toga in one of the panels and fans are concerned that she is going to be killed during this battle, so things are looking bleak for Ochako right now.

Poll : 0 votes