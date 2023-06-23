My Hero Academia chapter 392 leaks showcase battle between Ochako and Toga

My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi has been under some scrutiny due to recent events in the manga. The mangaka has been criticized for the recent confrontation between Ochako Uraraka and the villain Toga Himiko in the leaks of the upcoming chapter 392.
Much has been said over the years about the relationship between these two characters and how Toga has had a lot of infatuation with the hero-in-training, but things seem to have taken a turn for the worse. While villains are expected to act like villains, recent actions by Toga have led Horikoshi to be criticized.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.
My Hero Academia author Horikoshi criticized for panels of Toga touching Ochako
Even though chapter 392 of the My Hero Academia manga is going to be published on June 26, there are leaks already. One of them shows Uraraka continuing with her fight with Toga and there are panels of the former being stabbed by the latter, suggesting that the villain is gaining the upper hand.
However, the criticism towards Horikoshi was due to a panel grabbing one of Uraraka's private parts, which has been poorly received by fans online.
Considering their backstories, the weird relationship between the two of them, and the general role of women in anime, this moment is already generating some controversy.
Considering Uraraka's role as one of the most prominent female characters in the series and the fact her role has declined in recent arcs, this has been viewed as being in poor taste. While the chapter is not out yet and not a lot of conclusions can be made, there is already a decent amount of uproar regarding this panel.
However, the chapter still has to come out so people do not yet have full context of the situation. Regardless, if the scene is what it seems to be, fans have good reason to believe it was in poor taste. It has been a running problem for female characters in anime as a whole.
More about the leaks of chapter 392
Other leaks of the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter show how the battle between Uraraka and Toga rages on. Readers also get a flashback of Toga's childhood, her issues with her parents, and how she was constantly undermined and resented everybody for trying to hold her back. It also shows how some of her sadistic traits are coming out even more.
The other reason the leaks have gained a lot of notoriety online has been the wounds Uraraka has gotten. She is stabbed by Toga in one of the panels and fans are concerned that she is going to be killed during this battle, so things are looking bleak for Ochako right now.