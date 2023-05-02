My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi reveals new Tsuyu concept

The creator, author, and illustrator of the My Hero Academia manga series, Kohei Horikoshi, released a new concept art sketch of Tsuyu Asui in a very different outfit from her usual one. Horikoshi typically releases sketches like this in order to celebrate momentous occasions for his series specifically, or as part of the Saikyo Jump magazine's promotion.

This latest sketch seemingly falls into the latter category, with the My Hero Academia mangaka referencing the publication in his tweet featuring the sketch. While fans were hoping that Horikoshi would take Golden Week to fully rest and recuperate before diving back into the series' story, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

This is especially true considering that the spoilers for the upcoming issue were unexpectedly released during the break week last week, unfortunately not showcasing Tsuyu. Nevertheless, both her character and the spoilers have been given their turn in the spotlight ahead of the series' return to official serialization later this week.

My Hero Academia's Horikoshi releases Tsuyu sketch during break week

The latest

As mentioned above, Horikoshi released a sketch of the My Hero Academia supporting character, Tsuyu Asui via his personal Twitter account. The sketch in question features Tsuyu in a much more mechanized and seemingly aquatic-based superhero outfit. While there are elements of it that are reminiscent of her Froppy costume, the two are very different overall.

Horikoshi's sketch is seemingly inspired by steampunk design elements, instead replacing some of the more steampunk-esque design choices with one inspired by irrigation and water. This makes complete sense considering Tsuyu's Quirk is Frog, which gives her frog-like abilities such as sticking to walls, having a tongue she can shoot at faraway targets, and more.

Horikoshi released the sketch to celebrate the June issue of Saikyo Jump, scheduled to release on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Saikyo Jump magazine is published monthly and is typically considered a companion magazine to Weekly Shonen Jump and V Jump. One main reason for this consideration is the fact that the series features several spinoffs from the mainline Weekly Shonen Jump stories.

For example, the Super Dragon Ball Heroes manga serializes in Saikyo Jump while the mainline Dragon Ball Super manga series is serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. This holds true for One Piece spinoffs, other Dragon Ball spinoffs, a Dragon Quest series, and much more. The magazine's target demographic is also the same as the mainline Weekly Shonen Jump publication.

Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga series saw the alleged spoilers and raw scans for its upcoming 387th chapter last week during a supposed break. The anime series, meanwhile, was recently confirmed for a seventh season just weeks after season 6 came to an end.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

