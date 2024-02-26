My Hero Academia director already knows the series' ending

The director of My Hero Academia, Kenji Nagasaki, was recently heard talking about the project. His company, Studio Bones, recently celebrated their 25-year anniversary with the release of a documentary. Nagasaki revealed in the documentary that he knows the end of this series already.

Given that the My Hero Academia manga is reaching its conclusion, it's natural that Horikoshi has a clear picture of where the story is going. The question is whether the potential ending is going to live up to people's expectations or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

My Hero Academia anime director spoke to Kohei Horikoshi

Expand Tweet

The director of the My Hero Academia anime, Kenji Nagasaki, was involved in the documentary celebrating the 25 years of existence of Studio Bones, the production company involved in the adaptation of MHA. Nagasaki went on record saying that he talked with manga author Kohei Horikoshi, who revealed the ending to him. He further added:

"It's interesting, so I'm already excited to see how it'll be animated."

The director didn't add any information about the ending.

This news, while exciting, didn't surprise a lot of fans of the series. After all, most manga readers know that the story is close to concluding, so it makes sense that Horikoshi already has a very clear idea of how the series is going to end.

Possible conclusion for the series

Deku and Shigaraki are in the final battle (Image via Bones).

My Hero Academia is concluding and the main focus at the moment is the final battle between Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki. Deku is currently transferring the One For All Quirks and this has resulted in both characters living the other person's memories.

As of right now, Shigaraki has been resisting the process and there is a very good chance that Deku is going to keep trying to redeem him. The recent chapter 415 of the manga showed that Eri is going to end up involved in the fight, which has resulted in fan speculations of her perhaps turning Shigaraki into a child through her Rewind Quirk.

That seems like the most natural conclusion for the story at the moment, although this is not written in stone. However, it seems like the most predictable direction for the series, all things considered.