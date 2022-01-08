My Hero Academia leaker Atsu deactivates Twitter account due to controversy

Atsu @Atsushi101X is a Twitter account known for posting about My Hero Academia manga leaks and spoilers. After it had changed hands, there had been some uproar amongst fans due to the change in content as the new owner of the account started posting what many consider to be suggestive pictures of her cosplays.

Due to the backlash, Atsu deactivated the account today, leading to a commotion in the My Hero Academia USA fanbase.

My Hero Academia fans take to Twitter as leaker Atsu deactivates account

BNHA struggles™ @mhastruggletwt



Are they implying the og atsu will return Am i reading this correctlyAre they implying the og atsu will return Am i reading this correctlyAre they implying the og atsu will return 😀 https://t.co/mFU9MBnA1O

The original owner of Atsu had given his account to someone else temporarily since he had been busy till January this year. Fans expected this account to be about leaks only, but the new Atsu had posted many pictures of herself, some of which are considered suggestive by many.

Additionally, she replied to a comment about “OnlyFans,” which further fueled the discontent.

lilly @IZUMIDORlYA I will say that I found it very strange that the new atsu admin never once clarified there was a new admin. even when people were qrting her pictures saying “I didn’t know atsu was a woman this whole time” she just let people think that when that’s not the case at all I will say that I found it very strange that the new atsu admin never once clarified there was a new admin. even when people were qrting her pictures saying “I didn’t know atsu was a woman this whole time” she just let people think that when that’s not the case at all

The chief issue that most fans had was that since Atsu was promoted as a My Hero Academia manga-leak account, it is followed almost exclusively by My Hero Academia fans, a considerable portion of which are minors.

Posting such pictures goes against what the fans follow the account for and some basic decorum in the fandom.

jade is on break @jadetoki ✨ mess @byespaced the hypocrisy @jadetoki There is 10000x more canon content in the MHA manga that’s worse than a couple of cosplay picsthe hypocrisy @jadetoki There is 10000x more canon content in the MHA manga that’s worse than a couple of cosplay pics 😭 the hypocrisy birdbrain baby we not talking about the mha manga rn we talking about atsu, a woman who choose to post suggestive pictures and encourage suggestive comments on a page filled with minors, we’ll beat horikoshi ass another day twitter.com/byespaced/stat… birdbrain baby we not talking about the mha manga rn we talking about atsu, a woman who choose to post suggestive pictures and encourage suggestive comments on a page filled with minors, we’ll beat horikoshi ass another day twitter.com/byespaced/stat…

Other fans counter-argued this because the pictures were not as suggestive as the controversy implies and that My Hero Academia fandom, notorious for 18+ fan-works and fan-fics, had no right to complain about it.

Some even pointed out that the My Hero Academia manga itself has more suggestively drawn images than what Atsu has posted.

DecayCore/🖊 @MAArtssss @Atsushi101X

#mhaspoilers This is the worst sorry to hear that happened to you, Stay strong Atsu This is the worst sorry to hear that happened to you, Stay strong Atsu❤️@Atsushi101X #mhaspoilers https://t.co/5hJNPZ4qiX

While both sides continued to argue, Atsu had posted a message about how the backlash was harming her mental health, and she had since deactivated the account. This had led many fans to hope for the return of the original Atsu.

Ironically, the original Atsu himself had run into trouble before by trying to pass off other people’s art as his and trying to turn them into marketable merchandise.

marz @septumtouya ” because atsu’s acc wasn’t meant for that? if you want attention just make an of or another acc or idk something. there’s minors who are following u imagine getting this ridiculous when you totally know the reaction of the fandom if you do this??? “why’s everybody mad” because atsu’s acc wasn’t meant for that? if you want attention just make an of or another acc or idk something. there’s minors who are following u imagine getting this ridiculous when you totally know the reaction of the fandom if you do this??? “why’s everybody mad😭😭” because atsu’s acc wasn’t meant for that? if you want attention just make an of or another acc or idk something. there’s minors who are following u

Interestingly, very few fans are worried that the USA fanbase of My Hero Academia will be solely dependent on official sources like Shonen Jump and Viz for manga updates without a leaker.

This is likely due to the presence of reputable sites such as TCBScans, since Atsu is far from the only leaker account, although it was one of the more popular ones.

In conclusion

AsarathaHS @AsarathaHS atsu 1: stole art to sell as merch, tried to use leak platform to solicit donations for his 'work'



atsu 2: posting thirst traps on an account followed mostly by minors



atsu 3: TBD. war crimes perhaps? atsu 1: stole art to sell as merch, tried to use leak platform to solicit donations for his 'work'atsu 2: posting thirst traps on an account followed mostly by minorsatsu 3: TBD. war crimes perhaps?

Putting aside whether or not it was unethical for Atsu to use a leak account for her personal use, this incident has further soiled the image of the My Hero Academia fandom in the Animanga community.

The fandom was already infamous for sending death threats to mangaka Horikoshi for not taking the manga in the popularly desired direction and running multiple leaker/ theorists off of Twitter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hopefully, when My Hero Academia manga returns next week after the break, the focus will shift back onto the series.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha