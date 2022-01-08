My Hero Academia leaker Atsu deactivates Twitter account due to controversy

Atsu @Atsushi101X is a Twitter account known for posting about My Hero Academia manga leaks and spoilers. After it had changed hands, there had been some uproar amongst fans due to the change in content as the new owner of the account started posting what many consider to be suggestive pictures of her cosplays.
Due to the backlash, Atsu deactivated the account today, leading to a commotion in the My Hero Academia USA fanbase.
My Hero Academia fans take to Twitter as leaker Atsu deactivates account
The original owner of Atsu had given his account to someone else temporarily since he had been busy till January this year. Fans expected this account to be about leaks only, but the new Atsu had posted many pictures of herself, some of which are considered suggestive by many.
Additionally, she replied to a comment about “OnlyFans,” which further fueled the discontent.
The chief issue that most fans had was that since Atsu was promoted as a My Hero Academia manga-leak account, it is followed almost exclusively by My Hero Academia fans, a considerable portion of which are minors.
Posting such pictures goes against what the fans follow the account for and some basic decorum in the fandom.
Other fans counter-argued this because the pictures were not as suggestive as the controversy implies and that My Hero Academia fandom, notorious for 18+ fan-works and fan-fics, had no right to complain about it.
Some even pointed out that the My Hero Academia manga itself has more suggestively drawn images than what Atsu has posted.
While both sides continued to argue, Atsu had posted a message about how the backlash was harming her mental health, and she had since deactivated the account. This had led many fans to hope for the return of the original Atsu.
Ironically, the original Atsu himself had run into trouble before by trying to pass off other people’s art as his and trying to turn them into marketable merchandise.
Interestingly, very few fans are worried that the USA fanbase of My Hero Academia will be solely dependent on official sources like Shonen Jump and Viz for manga updates without a leaker.
This is likely due to the presence of reputable sites such as TCBScans, since Atsu is far from the only leaker account, although it was one of the more popular ones.
Putting aside whether or not it was unethical for Atsu to use a leak account for her personal use, this incident has further soiled the image of the My Hero Academia fandom in the Animanga community.
The fandom was already infamous for sending death threats to mangaka Horikoshi for not taking the manga in the popularly desired direction and running multiple leaker/ theorists off of Twitter.
Hopefully, when My Hero Academia manga returns next week after the break, the focus will shift back onto the series.