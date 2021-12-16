My Hero Academia Chapter 338 leaked scans: Aoyama’s fate and Aizawa’s plan, where to read, and more

The raw scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 338 were leaked today and once again mangaka Horikoshi has taken the chapter in a direction that is very different from the readers’ expectations.

The true purpose of introducing the U.A. Traitor segment is finally revealed in My Hero Academia Chapter 338, and Class 1-A is finally properly reunited.

[Major spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Chapter 338]

Aizawa returns to his students in My Hero Academia Chapter 338 with a new plan

Recap of My Hero Academia Chapter 337

In My Hero Academia Chapter 337, antagonist All For One (AFO) referred to Aoyama as a cheap tool, easily disposable once it is of no use.

Meanwhile, Midoriya and Hagakure confronted Aoyama, who shot his Navel Laser at Midoriya. Hagakure used her body to reflect the attack and her face was shown for the first time. As Hagakure berated Aoyama, Midoriya apprehended him and his parents by using Blackwhip. He then turned them in to the U.A. authorities.

While Class 1-A was shocked, Aoyama reminisced about how he had to follow AFO’s orders. As he called himself a villain, Midoriya disagreed, extending his hand and imploring about how Aoyama could still become a hero. Bakugou, however, seemed to have realized that Midoriya had something planned. My Hero Academia chapter 338 picks up from here.

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 raw scans

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 raw scans begin with Inspector Tsukauchi putting Aoyama in the same Muzzle that was put on Bakugou during the Sports Festival.

Tsukauchi further says that Aoyama can still be working under AFO, and it's best to get him checked at the hospital to make sure that he will not explode. He asks the Aoyamas why they didn’t inform AFO about the Kamino Raid, but they reply that since all of their communications with AFO are initiated by him, they couldn’t contact him.

Midoriya then interjects by saying that Aoyama is the only one capable of leading them to AFO, but Present Mic believes that Aoyama cannot be trusted just yet. Lida, however, proclaims that they should let the past be past and move forward with each other.

This sentiment is echoed by most of his classmates, especially Kirishima. He reminds everyone that they had understood Midoriya’s circumstances for keeping the One For All Quirk (OFA) a secret, and therefore they owe it to Aoyama to be understanding as well. Bakugou, however, wants to Howitzer Impact Aoyama for the kidnapping, as is expected.

Aizawa had been watching the proceedings on video call and he now asks Midoriya if he has any concrete plan. When Midoriya says no, Aizawa tells Tsukauchi and the U.A. authorities present that as their homeroom teacher, Aizawa feels responsible as well for not realizing anything sooner.

He further says that he is against expelling Aoyama and asks Tsukauchi to make sure that the Aoyamas can’t hear him as he tells Class 1-A his plans.

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 shows the faces of all Class 1-A excluding Midoriya, Hagakure, and Aoyama, as every student looks shocked and determined after hearing Aizawa’s plan. Later at their dorm, Hatsume Mei shows up in My Hero Academia Chapter 338.

Speculations for the next chapter

It seems that My Hero Academia Chapter 338 doesn’t attempt to completely overlook what Aoyama has done as the U.A. Traitor. While some are ready to forgive him, others are still skeptical, although the overall mood is one of regret more than anything.

Aoyama’s parents’ confession also makes clear that they had no way of informing AFO, not that they did not want to. It is a necessary detail that supports Present Mic’s point that Aoyama cannot be completely trusted just yet.

While Aizawa is still in the hospital and will probably have to retire due to the injuries sustained during the Paranormal Liberation War, he is still guiding and supporting his students.

His plan regarding Aoyama is undisclosed in My Hero Academia Chapter 338, but it is sure to be something monumental that will change the current status quo. Hatsume is possibly going to give Deku's and Lida's new costumes in the upcoming iterations.

Where to read My Hero Academia manga

My Hero Academia Chapter 338 will be officially available for reading on Viz.com and Manga Plus on December 19, but on December 18 for some regions. The raw scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 338 are available on Twitter and various manga reading websites.

The manga is rumored to go on a break next week due to Weekly Shounen Jump going on a break, but it is not confirmed yet. Hopefully the official scans of Chapter 338 will clear things up. My Hero Academia will also have the Jump Super Stage at the Jump Festa 2022 on December 19, so fans can look forward to that as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan