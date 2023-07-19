My Hero Academia manga to go on a break after hinting at major character's tragic fate

My Hero Academia manga is going to take a break this week and will not be a part of the 35th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. As of this writing, the series is going to return for the upcoming issue 36 or, at most, issue 37. The break comes during a critical part of Kohei Horikoshi's manga and the reason for the same currently remains unknown.

The My Hero Academia manga is reaching its conclusion, with the latest chapter showing the apparent death of one of the series' villains, thus leaving only the main confrontation to take place.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.

The break of the My Hero Academia manga and what it means for the story at the moment

As mentioned earlier, the My Hero Academia manga is going to take a break next week and is likely to return for issue 36 or 37 of Weekly Shonen Jump. While there are no specific reasons for this break, there have been speculations that author Kohei Horikoshi needed time to rest before moving forward with his story.

This break has come at a very important moment in the War arc. Himiko Toga was fighting Ochako Uraraka in chapter 394 and it seemed that the former had a change of heart after engaging in a very tender discussion with the latter. While there is no certainty regarding what is going to happen to Toga's character, leaks of chapter 395 seem to suggest that she may have sacrificed her life to save Uraraka.

Meanwhile, the most anticipated moment is the conclusion of Dabi's story. The oldest Todoroki sibling engaged in a vicious battle with Shoto and the rest of his family, only to be left in a very critical state. While the man that used to be known as Toya shouted about how much he wanted his father Endeavor and the rest of his family dead, there is still no certainty about whether he is in fact dead, as of this writing.

The reception of the War arc so far

The reception of the War arc so far hasn't been the greatest. A lot of fans have been critical of the arc's pacing, how the roles of some characters seem to change a lot, and how some characters that should have been decimated by Shigaraki are still standing, such as Mirko, the number four hero.

Another element that has been criticized in the My Hero Academia manga was the handling of Katsuki Bakugo's "death" and how it was solved by the sudden inclusion of Edgeshot. Elements such as All Might's sudden use of a mechanical suit against All for One or Deku becoming an expert with his new Quirks on such short notice have also been questioned.

Rabbit @PhonyMangaka My Hero Academia’s War Arc has been the only war arc in Shonen to actually FEEL like it’s a war. Casualty, life altering injuries, loss of limbs, desperation, loss of hope, but with a distinct feeling like not all is lost.



Horikoshi really is one of the best.

However, elements such as the handling of Dabi's character were strongly praised, with a lot of people citing the Todoroki family conflict as one of the series' strongest aspects. Fans have also been enjoying the portrayal of the War arc and have hailed Horikoshi for his work.

