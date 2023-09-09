My Hero Academia releases new MV full of nostalgia to placate fans before the new season

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, the official YouTube channel for Weekly Shonen Jump released a new music video for the My Hero Academia anime and manga series. The video features both black and white as well as colored panels from Kohei Horikoshi’s manga of the same name.

This latest My Hero Academia music video is set to the anime adaptation’s first ever opening, titled The Day, and is performed by Porno Graffiti. The images within the video go as far as to feature the Dark Hero arc, which is also where the anime is currently at. As it is, fans have been interpreting the video as anime promotional material rather than manga promotional material.

In any case, the video is clearly meant to celebrate the My Hero Academia story, with no official promotion of either the manga or the upcoming seventh season. However, the choice to back the video with the first opening theme song and to only show events that have happened in the anime suggest it to be anime-oriented to some degree.

My Hero Academia’s latest music video meant to satiate fans waiting for season 7, but likely to have opposite effect

Expand Tweet

The latest music video for My Hero Academia generally goes through the major story beats of the series thus far. The opening scenes feature panels from the first arc, which sees protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya meeting All Might for the first time. This is followed by shots of Deku at U.A. High School, including images from the infamous Sports Festival battle he has against Shoto Todoroki.

This transitions into his fight with Stain, followed by his fight with Overhaul during the Shie Hassaikai arc and his fight against Gentle Criminal during the School Festival arc. The latter half of the video then shows some out-of-order moments that should’ve been shown before chronology-wise, such as All Might’s fight against All For One.

Expand Tweet

Following this, the video then shows the previous wielders of the One For All Quirk, which is what All Might used during his time as a hero before passing it onto Izuku Midoriya. The video ends its recap by showing scenes from the Dark Hero arc, which, as mentioned above, is the latest arc to be adapted by the series’ television anime adaptation.

While the intent behind the video was likely to placate fans in the gap between the sixth and seventh anime seasons, it could potentially have the opposite effect. Fans could possibly become more desperate for the upcoming seventh season, as well as the recently announced fourth franchise film, rather than being coerced into just a few more month’s worth of patience.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.