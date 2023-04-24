My Hero Academia's Iida's voice actor and 3 others join Demon Slayer season 3 as Hantengu's clones

The recently premiered third episode of Demon Slayer season 3 revealed four new cast members for the anime, all of whom voice different clones of Hantengu. Set to join the cast as these clones are some excitingly recognizable names in the anime industry, making the introduction of the clones even more exciting for fans.

Three episodes in, it's clear that season 3 of "Demon Slayer," one of the most anticipated shows of the Spring 2023 season, lives up to the hype. With Hantengu’s aforementioned clones undoubtedly set to shake things up even further, fans are excited to see what happens next in Tanjiro’s adventures.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Demon Slayer season 3 castings, as well as where fans may have heard the voices before.

Demon Slayer season 3’s Hantengu clones allow Haikyuu!!, My Hero Academia stars to join the cast

The latest

As mentioned above, Demon Slayer season 3 has revealed the castings for Hantengu’s various clones in the latest episode to be released. Cast in various roles are Yuichiro Umehara as Sekido, Kaito Ishikawa as Karaku, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Urogi, and last but not least, Soma Saito as Aizetsu.

Fans will recognize Umehara as Black Clover’s Mars and Stone Ocean’s Weather Report. Ishikawa is best recognized as My Hero Academia’s Tenya Iida and One-Punch Man’s Genos. Takuchi is best known for his role as Vinland Saga’s Einar and Mob Psycho 100’s Kumakawa. Saito, meanwhile, is likely best known as Akame ga Kill!’s Tatsumi and Haikyuu!!’s Tadashi Yamaguchi.

Hantengu himself is voiced by Toshio Furukawa, who is undoubtedly best known as One Piece’s Portgas D. Ace, Dragon Ball’s Piccolo, and First of the North Star’s Shin. Furukawa is regarded as one of the best and most legendary voice actors in the anime industry’s history, boasting incredible talent and role range. His being cast in the series was an incredibly exciting announcement.

✧ @kavehara THE VOICE CAST LINEUP FOR HANTENGU’S CLONES IS SO INSANE????? THE VOICE CAST LINEUP FOR HANTENGU’S CLONES IS SO INSANE????? https://t.co/BkiL6GjCy5

The series premiered on April 9, 2023, at 11:55 PM Japanese Standard Time, with Crunchyroll having streamed the anime weekly as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll will also be producing dubs for the series in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi. No information on the dub casts is available as of this article’s writing.

The third season first premiered as a theatrical special, which combined the final two episodes of the previous season and the first of the third into one film-length special. This was then followed up by a 1-hour television premiere of the first episode, which included additional material not seen in the aforementioned theatrical screenings.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer season 3 anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes