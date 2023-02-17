My Hero Academia season 6 announces final castings of previous One For All users

Additional castings for My Hero Academia season 6 were announced on Friday, February 17, 2023. Given the show's current pacing, these are the final casting announcements for the season. The voices behind the second and third generation One For All users, colloquially known as the Second and Third User, were announced as well.

The two will debut on the 20th episode of My Hero Academia season 6, which airs on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 5:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Earlier this month, the official website for the anime series also revealed the voices behind Hikage Shinomori, the fourth generation user, and En, the sixth generation user.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest My Hero Academia season 6 news, as well as recaps the latest release information.

My Hero Academia season 6 set to introduce final two wielders of One For All, setting the stage for next season

Cast in the roles of the Second and Third Users respectively for My Hero Academia season 6 are Daisuke Ono and Ryota Suzuki. Ono is likely best known as Jotaro Kujo in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure overarching franchise. Suzuki, meanwhile, is likely best known as Dr. Stone’s Ryusui Nanami or Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s Yu Ishigami.

Both characters will debut in the upcoming 20th episode of the series’ sixth season, as mentioned above. The upcoming episode will continue Midoriya’s vigilante-esque Pro Hero work alongside Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist, and mentor All Might. Fans are also expecting Lady Nagant to be introduced in the episode, a fan-favorite character whom fans have been waiting to appear in the anime.

The Second and Third User each play the role of not being satisfied with Midoriya’s mentality or results as a wielder of One For All, seemingly disapproving of him in every way. This dislike of Midoriya will most likely be as outwardly communicated in the anime series as it was in the manga, making Ono a particularly great casting choice given his sharp tone of voice.

The sixth season debuted on October 1, 2022, and ran for two consecutive courses (quarters of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming both the original Japanese dub with English subtitles as it airs, as well as an English dub of its own which is on roughly a two-week delay per episode.

My Hero Academia season 6 adapted the Paranormal Liberation War arc from author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. The arc featured an all-out war between Pro Heroes and villains, in which a pyrrhic victory was earned for the Heroes. This not-so-victorious victory directly leads to the events of the current arc, called the Tartarus Escapees arc in the manga and the Black Hero arc in the anime.

