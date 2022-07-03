My Hero Academia Season 6 drops 3rd trailer, focuses on the pro-heroes

My Hero Academia Season 6 is one of the much-awaited sequels of 2022. The anime had already revealed two trailers earlier but they didn’t sum up everything. However, My Hero Academia Season 6 recently dropped its third trailer that shows the coalition between every hero course student and the pro hero going against the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Both Class 1-A and 1-B have joined forces to assist the pro heroes in the fight. The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, has also expressed his emotions regarding the sixth installment.

My Hero Academia Season 6's 3rd trailer reveals a glimpse of the greatest war so far

As My Hero Academia Season 6 will cover the Paranormal Liberation Arc, it has became one of the most awaited sequels of 2022. Although the season is set to be released in October 2022, no exact date has been revealed yet. Also, there is no word on the streaming platforms by the production house or the distributors.

However, as all five seasons are available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, it can be expected that My Hero Academia Season 6 will also be licensed by these popular streaming platforms. Netflix streams My Hero Academia only in a handful of countries, so fans can rely on Crunchyroll and Hulu in other regions.

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral "My Hero Academia" New OVA - Key Visual!



OVA 2 is titled "Laugh! As if you are in Hell"



The OVA set during the Endeavor Agency Arc



The OVA is scheduled screen in Japanese theaters from June 16 to 19. "My Hero Academia" New OVA - Key Visual!OVA 2 is titled "Laugh! As if you are in Hell"The OVA set during the Endeavor Agency ArcThe OVA is scheduled screen in Japanese theaters from June 16 to 19. https://t.co/B4TXLDSXh0

A brief synopsis of My Hero Academia by the anime’s official website reads:

"Deku, along with the bomber Todoroki, goes to the office of Endeavor, the No. 1 hero, for an internship. Deku, who has thrown himself into the highest peak, shows a certain growth as a hero, such as manipulating a new "individuality" black whip that sleeps in one for all. On the other hand, the enemy union's death pattern Kisuke collides with the Liberation Army led by Li Destro."

It also talks about Deku and Death Pattern Tree, and emphasizes the scale of the upcoming war:

"In the midst of a predicament in the battle with Li Destro, Death Pattern Tree regains his forgotten memory of his horrific childhood and awakens. He took control of the Liberation Army, expanding its power and seeking new power from himself to destroy everything. With Deku, Death Pattern Tree, and Hero enemy. The time of the full-scale war is approaching!"

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 6

shino @shinotweets I'm really hoping that Studio Bones brings their Plus Ultra game for Season 6 of My Hero Academia



Season 2 and 3 were honestly the best seasons in the anime, so I'm hoping they'll bring that type of quality into this season since this arc is insane in the manga I'm really hoping that Studio Bones brings their Plus Ultra game for Season 6 of My Hero Academia Season 2 and 3 were honestly the best seasons in the anime, so I'm hoping they'll bring that type of quality into this season since this arc is insane in the manga https://t.co/ePKWvNAJx8

Every die-hard fan of My Hero Academia is aware of the fact that Season 6 will cover the Paranormal Liberation Arc from chapters 256 to 306 of the original manga. This will also conclude the end of the Rise of Villains Saga.

As the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army have joined forces to wage war against the heroes and the world, all the heroes will come together alongside the pro heroes. A snippet from the previous trailer has shown that Deku will fight the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front Arc, Tomura Shigaraki, on equal grounds.

Fans of My Hero Academia are just months away from witnessing one of the greatest battles in the entirety of the anime universe, which will forever change the course of the series.

