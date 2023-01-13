My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 preview reveals the critical state of Deku, Bakugo and other heroes

On January 12, 2023, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 preview images were released via the anime series’ official website to show how beaten down the Pro Heroes are. The post also teased major moves that will be made by the villains in the upcoming episode, something which fans are excited to see.

Titled Tartarus, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 will see the Tartarus Escapees arc, often called the Vigilante arc by fans, kick off in full force. While it remains to be seen how deep into the arc this first episode gets, the preview images provide an intriguing glimpse of the upcoming events.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 preview images set up Heroes’ recovery period while villains run wild

Eight preview images for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 was released by the series’ official website. Half of the images focus on the Pro Heroes and how they’re recovering from the heavy losses they suffered during the Paranormal Liberation War. The other half features the villains making their moves, along with a surprising return, for the upcoming episode.

The hero images show Shoto Todoroki, Shota Aizawa, Katsuki Bakugo, and Izuku Midoriya in varying states of recovery following the war. Toshinori Yagi, the hero formerly known as All Might, is also present in the images, sitting by Deku’s bedside. Shoto appears to have bandages all over his body, likely due to overusing his Quirks in the war.

Meanwhile, Aizawa has his right eye and the upper right half of his face bandaged following the damage he sustained from being touched by Tomura Shigaraki’s Decay Quirk. The set of images also shows Bakugo’s bandages being primarily affixed to his lower body, with the injuries he suffered restricted to his torso.

At the same time, Izuku Midoriya appears to be in a full-body cast following his use of One For All 100%. Here, fans can see that he has damaged his arms again to the point where they need to be fully cast. It is also worth mentioning that Midoriya is the only one asleep, possibly hinting at some sort of comatose state for the young hero.

As for the villains, they seem to be setting themselves up for their next major move in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15. All For One can be seen smiling with a clear sky above him, indicating an escape from Tartarus in the upcoming episode. Shigaraki still seems to be under All For One’s control as well, possibly hinting at the latter getting help in escaping from the outside.

Fan-favorite villain Muscular is also seen with the backdrop of a residential area. The final image focuses on what appears to be prison guards inside a control room, shouting with worried expressions on their faces. This seems to confirm that while the Heroes are away, the villains are coming out to wreak havoc in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes