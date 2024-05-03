My Hero Academia season 7 ending theme video leaked a day ahead of premiere 

My Hero Academia season 7 is set to premiere on Saturday, May 4, 2024. However, its ending theme video was leaked a day before its premiere. As the anime previously announced, the ending theme song is called Tsubomi and has been performed by Omoinotake.

The end of My Hero Academia season 6 saw Class 1A convincing Deku to return to the U.A. Right after, the manga saw All Might realizing that they only had three days until Shigaraki received All For One entirely. Hence, the former No. 1 Hero requested assistance from the West.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia season 7 anime.

My Hero Academia season 7 ending theme hints at mutant discrimination and other plotlines

The ending theme song for My Hero Academia season 7 was supposed to be released after the episode had aired. However, the official X account of My Hero Academia anime mistakenly uploaded the ending theme video a day before the seventh season premiered. One can deduce it to be a mistake because the post has already been deleted by the X account.

Spinner as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

However, with the anime's ending theme video now leaked, fans can watch the complete video featuring the theme song Tsubomi, performed by Omoinotake. The musical group has previously performed theme songs for Blue Period, Horimiya: Piece, and Twittering Birds Never Fly movie.

The ending theme video focuses on the events from the Final War Arc. This includes the mutant discrimination plot, Ochaco vs. Toga, Shoto vs. Dabi, and the entire Deku-Bakugo plot surrounding the All Might card.

How fans reacted to the ending theme video'

Immediately after watching the ending theme video, fans began deducing what storylines they could witness in My Hero Academia season 7. As part of this, one fan shared that they were certain that they weren't prepared for the upcoming anime season when they saw the All Might cards.

"The moments I saw the cards I know I will not be prepared for this season," one fan said.

"Ok you know it’s gonna be good if it’s by omoinotake," other fan said.

Other fans were more focused on the ending theme's music. Given that Omoinotake was performing the theme song, fans were certain that the music would be fantastic.

Other fans also shared the same opinion, finding the entire ending theme video gorgeous. According to them, BONES was successful in channeling the music and animation into making something beautiful.

"Just gorgeous. They channeled into something beautiful with this one," another added.

"It's okay, I correct, it's nice and slow, but regular, I'm sorry," one fan corrected themself.

One fan mistakenly believed that the leaked video was for the opening theme. Hence, they were very critical about the video, stating that it wasn't that great. However, moments later, they corrected themselves and called the theme video "nice and slow." Hopefully, fans will get to see the opening theme video tomorrow (May 4) when the episode is released.

