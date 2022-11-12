My Hero Academia: Why some readers dislike the mutant discrimination plot 

My Hero Academia has plenty of good subplots, but the mutant discrimination storyline leaves a lot to be desired.

In the futuristic setting of My Hero Academia, racism is still a societal problem. 80% of the population is born with Quirks, yet some of them gain more than just superpowers. Depending on their hereditary traits, some people are stuck with a heteromorphic appearance.

Mutant politics does have a basis in My Hero Academia. However, some readers believe that Kohei Horikoshi didn't really develop this subplot. The manga is currently in its final arc, yet over the course of eight years, the mutant discrimination storyline barely got any focus.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains major spoilers from the manga.

Here's why some readers feel the mutant subplot could've been done better in My Hero Academia

It hasn't been addressed all that often

BakuGOAT1 @LegitTayj1 #mhaspoilers Having the mutants tell one of the only black characters in mha that he doesnt understand racism is fucking wild hori and I know you did it on purpose because rock lock is more of a side character than fucking koda. So aint no way this was a coincidence lol. #mha370 Having the mutants tell one of the only black characters in mha that he doesnt understand racism is fucking wild hori and I know you did it on purpose because rock lock is more of a side character than fucking koda. So aint no way this was a coincidence lol. #mha370 #mhaspoilers https://t.co/lFWnYVrB4T

My Hero Academia has no shortage of heteromorphic characters. However, throughout most of the series, Horikoshi rarely explored the political conflicts between "normal" Quirk users and those with a "different" appearance.

What doesn't help is that Studio Bones sometimes removes what little there is from the mutant subplot. The anime didn't bother adapting Spinner's backstory or the Creature Rejection Clan into the Meta Liberation Army story.

This is particularly relevant now, since the final arc is currently focusing on the mutant subplot between Mezo Shoji and Spinner. After several years of ignoring the issue, it has now suddenly been brought in without any buildup. For some readers, this can be a very jarring experience.

Horikoshi needed to spend more time on this subplot

Lex ❄️ @winterslexposed MHA doing mutant discrimination would have any meaning if hori had ever actually built this up at all beyond like 4 pages with spinner and using it for plot now MHA doing mutant discrimination would have any meaning if hori had ever actually built this up at all beyond like 4 pages with spinner and using it for plot now

In the final war between heroes and villains, Spinner led an angry army of 15,000 Mutant Quirk users towards the Central Hospital. During the events of Chapter 370, a random mutant brought up the "6/6 Incident" and the "Great Jeda Purge," a contributing factor towards their resentment.

Rocky🦃 @BALBO4SFL If MHA had better pacing, half the cast, better writing, and more emphasis on world building and the strife of the obvious underclass of their world, it’d be a top 5 anime. Why are we adding a side plot about mutant quirk strife DURING THE FINAL FIGHT IN THE SERIES!?!? If MHA had better pacing, half the cast, better writing, and more emphasis on world building and the strife of the obvious underclass of their world, it’d be a top 5 anime. Why are we adding a side plot about mutant quirk strife DURING THE FINAL FIGHT IN THE SERIES!?!?

Of course, some readers can't be expected to care about this subplot when there was no prior development to it.

Worldbuilding has never been a strong aspect of My Hero Academia. Horikoshi barely scratched the surface of mutant politics in his own story. Instead, he saved it all the way to the very end.

Shonen Rat @vermikun I hate to say this, but RWBY actually did it better. Faunus discrimination was a big part of the plot from the getgo, even if it wasn't handled the best. But mutant discrimination in MHA? That's tacked on at best, and somebody's headcanon at worst. I hate to say this, but RWBY actually did it better. Faunus discrimination was a big part of the plot from the getgo, even if it wasn't handled the best. But mutant discrimination in MHA? That's tacked on at best, and somebody's headcanon at worst.

Spinner is also the face of a cause he never cared about that much.

Remember, the villain spent most of his screentime figuring out his own identity, whether it's following the ideals of Stain or Shigaraki. Any mutant could've replaced him in this role and it wouldn't make a difference.

mha_tsumi @mha_central @SoulofCreeD That's the problem, the way MHA speeds through everything so nothing can be expanded upon. We already seen stuff with Spinner, a touch at the very least in MVA. This could have been a great plot point to bring in after the fall of All Might, where more mutants are rising up @SoulofCreeD That's the problem, the way MHA speeds through everything so nothing can be expanded upon. We already seen stuff with Spinner, a touch at the very least in MVA. This could have been a great plot point to bring in after the fall of All Might, where more mutants are rising up

Horikoshi never seems to find the right time to introduce these topics into the story. The pacing for My Hero Academia definitely felt rushed after the Paranormal Liberation War. If Class 1-A didn't have time to mourn the death of Midnight, the mutant subplot was never going to stand a chance.

Osetsu @OsetsuPT As much as I'm loving the new season (and I mean, i havent been this excited for MHA's anime since like season 3), just remembering how disastrous was MVA's adaptation makes me so mad lmao. Specially since I know what's coming, and it butchered spinner and the whole mutant plot As much as I'm loving the new season (and I mean, i havent been this excited for MHA's anime since like season 3), just remembering how disastrous was MVA's adaptation makes me so mad lmao. Specially since I know what's coming, and it butchered spinner and the whole mutant plot

As previously mentioned, Studio Bones doesn't help matters, especially when they cut specific plotlines from the anime. It really goes to show how little these moments actually mattered.

My Hero Academia certainly has faults, but the final arc does have genuinely powerful imagery, whether it's Class 1-A hugging Shoji or the hospital staff taking a stand against Spinner's army. With that said, these scenes would've had a stronger emotional impact if there was a solid buildup.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes