My Hero Academia: Why some readers dislike the mutant discrimination plot 

My Hero Academia has plenty of good subplots, but the mutant discrimination storyline leaves a lot to be desired.
In the futuristic setting of My Hero Academia, racism is still a societal problem. 80% of the population is born with Quirks, yet some of them gain more than just superpowers. Depending on their hereditary traits, some people are stuck with a heteromorphic appearance.
Mutant politics does have a basis in My Hero Academia. However, some readers believe that Kohei Horikoshi didn't really develop this subplot. The manga is currently in its final arc, yet over the course of eight years, the mutant discrimination storyline barely got any focus.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains major spoilers from the manga.
Here's why some readers feel the mutant subplot could've been done better in My Hero Academia
It hasn't been addressed all that often
My Hero Academia has no shortage of heteromorphic characters. However, throughout most of the series, Horikoshi rarely explored the political conflicts between "normal" Quirk users and those with a "different" appearance.
What doesn't help is that Studio Bones sometimes removes what little there is from the mutant subplot. The anime didn't bother adapting Spinner's backstory or the Creature Rejection Clan into the Meta Liberation Army story.
This is particularly relevant now, since the final arc is currently focusing on the mutant subplot between Mezo Shoji and Spinner. After several years of ignoring the issue, it has now suddenly been brought in without any buildup. For some readers, this can be a very jarring experience.
Horikoshi needed to spend more time on this subplot
In the final war between heroes and villains, Spinner led an angry army of 15,000 Mutant Quirk users towards the Central Hospital. During the events of Chapter 370, a random mutant brought up the "6/6 Incident" and the "Great Jeda Purge," a contributing factor towards their resentment.
Of course, some readers can't be expected to care about this subplot when there was no prior development to it.
Worldbuilding has never been a strong aspect of My Hero Academia. Horikoshi barely scratched the surface of mutant politics in his own story. Instead, he saved it all the way to the very end.
Spinner is also the face of a cause he never cared about that much.
Remember, the villain spent most of his screentime figuring out his own identity, whether it's following the ideals of Stain or Shigaraki. Any mutant could've replaced him in this role and it wouldn't make a difference.
Horikoshi never seems to find the right time to introduce these topics into the story. The pacing for My Hero Academia definitely felt rushed after the Paranormal Liberation War. If Class 1-A didn't have time to mourn the death of Midnight, the mutant subplot was never going to stand a chance.
As previously mentioned, Studio Bones doesn't help matters, especially when they cut specific plotlines from the anime. It really goes to show how little these moments actually mattered.
My Hero Academia certainly has faults, but the final arc does have genuinely powerful imagery, whether it's Class 1-A hugging Shoji or the hospital staff taking a stand against Spinner's army. With that said, these scenes would've had a stronger emotional impact if there was a solid buildup.
Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.