My Hero Academia Chapter 370: The Creature Rejection Clan, explained

Given the recent events in My Hero Academia chapter 370, now is a good time for manga readers to go over the Creature Rejection Clan.

Mutant politics will likely be a key part of the next few chapters. Spinner and Shoji are set for a very important showdown regarding their ideologies. With that in mind, My Hero Academia Chapter 370 does have a few callbacks to the Creation Rejection Clan, a discriminatory cult against mutants.

They were first introduced in Chapter 220 during the Meta Liberation Army arc. While some would argue that Kohei Horikoshi could've handled the mutant subplot better, he certainly didn't forget about the earlier components.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370: Why does the Creature Rejection Clan's presence matter?

They represent anti-mutant beliefs

Viz calls them the Creature Rejection clan, but the Ultra Analysis databook says that CRC stands for Curious Rejection Community

The Creature Rejection Clan has only been seen once in the manga, although their presence could be felt by My Hero Academia Chapter 370. Acolytes of this religious cult wear skeletal masks and dark robes. They are prejudiced against Mutant Quirk users for their "abnormal" traits.

According to the Volume 23 omake, the group is splintered into even smaller groups, such as the Animal Rejection Clan and Face Border Clan. In the past, they have resorted to violent terrorism due to a lack of popularity with the public. As of the current year, they are mostly insignificantly small.

The Creature Rejection Clan did face off against the League of Villains back in Chapter 220. Predictably, they didn't like the way Spinner looked. However, this manga scene was cut from the anime. Tomura Shigaraki and his teammates made very quick work of the religious cult.

They have been referenced in the recent chapter





oh shit they're holding masks from the creature rejection clan... kinda cool

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 is entirely centered around the Spinner versus Shoji conflict. The former is leading the mutant army as they march towards a hospital. In the meantime, the hostile crowd declares their hatred for the humans who discriminated against them.

Horikoshi left behind a topical reference in the background of a manga panel. As evident in the tweet above, a few skull masks can be seen held up for display in the panel. This is clearly a callback to the Creature Rejection Clan, since their masks are very similar in nature.

While they might not have much power in the present day, the villainous organization is still a touchy subject in mutant history. Otherwise, Spinner's army wouldn't bother carrying those skull masks. It goes to show that Horikoshi keeps track of every little detail in his series.

The anime made a mistake cutting so much Spinner content





I bet bones are sweating now that horikoshi's giving spinner more screentime.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 brings to mind how Studio Bones cut a significant amount of Spinner content during the Meta Liberation Army arc. Many readers weren't pleased with the results, since it reduced him to a very minor character.

The Creature Rejection Clan is representative of societal discrimination against people like Spinner. While the mutant subplot isn't the strongest aspect of the series, it was made even worse when the anime removed it.

At the very least, Horikoshi is looking to wrap up the storyline past My Hero Academia Chapter 370. It's certainly better than avoiding this controversial topic altogether.

