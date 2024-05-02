My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 preview shows Star and Stripe vs. Shigaraki

Studio BONES has finally released the preview synopsis, video, and images for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 through their anime's official sources.

The upcoming episode is titled In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick from the West! and will be released on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The episode will first air on local Japanese TV networks, followed by Crunchyroll and Netflix internationally.

The anime's previous season ended with the U.A. Class 1A students successfully bringing back Deku to the school. Right after, All Might realized that it would only take three days for All For One to get completely transferred into Shigaraki Tomura. Hence, All Might requested help from the West.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 preview confirms Star and Stripe's arrival

According to the preview, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 will majorly feature the fight between Shigaraki Tomura and Star and Stripe. However, before this, the manga series may give fans minor flashbacks of what happened before Star and Stripe's departure to Japan from America.

It should include interactions between the hero and the country's aviation forces that will join her in the mission. Seemingly, the pilots of the fighter jets seem worried about their mission. Regardless, they are bound to join their country's No. 1 hero to try and assist her in any possible way.

Additionally, the episode should initiate the fight between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki Tomura. This fight will likely help fans understand Star and Stripe's quirks and what makes her the strongest hero in her country.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 preview hints at All For One learning about Star and Stripe's arrival

All For One as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

As evident from the preview video, Spinner can be seen informing All For One of something crucial in their hideout. Given the developments in the upcoming episode, one can only assume that Spinner informs All For One about Star and Stripe's arrival in Japan. Notably, All For One looks excited by this prospect.

There is a good chance that it will be All For One, who will set Shigaraki Tomura free to fight Star and Stripe. He might want to use the occasion to evaluate Shigaraki's strength by comparing it to the strength of America's No. 1 Hero.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 preview hints at Class 1A students preparing for upcoming battle

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 will primarily focus on Star and Stripe vs. Shigaraki Tomura. Nevertheless, the episode will also feature scenes, including that of the Class 1A student from the U.A. Hence, fans can expect to see the heroes prepare for the upcoming fight against the villains.

That said, the scene involving the U.A. students could also see them hanging out with one another. They had only recently been part of a war, thus, hanging out with each other should help them rest their bodies. With that in mind, despite the circumstances, fans can expect to watch some lighthearted moments in the episode.

