My Hero Academia season 7 to be preceded by Memories compilation special and movie trailer

On Tuesday, April 2, Crunchyroll officially announced their streaming date and time for My Hero Academia season 7, as well as their intent to stream a compilation special prior to the seventh season’s airing. The recently announced special will be four episodes and is fully entitled My Hero Academia Memories. Both the compilation special and the season will get dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian.

In addition, My Hero Academia season 7 will also be preceded by the release of a new trailer for the franchise’s upcoming fourth anime film, fully titled My Hero Academia: You’re Next. The trailer will be released this coming Saturday, April 6, at a currently unspecified time. However, the trailer should be released online, meaning it’ll be available worldwide as soon as it is released in Japan.

Per this latest information, Crunchyroll will begin streaming My Hero Academia season 7 on May 4 at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), which is shortly after the series’ Japanese air time. The Memories compilation special will also be streamed by Crunchyroll, starting this Saturday, April 6 at 5:30 a.m. EDT. Subsequent episodes in the special will air on Saturdays, leading directly into the season 7 premiere.

My Hero Academia season 7 has its path cleared by two major announcements for the franchise

The My Hero Academia Memories compilation is also said to feature some new scenes in addition to those previously broadcast. The Memories compilation is set to lead directly into season 7’s early May 2024 debut.

The upcoming seventh season is one of the most highly anticipated of the television anime series so far, mainly for the material it is expected to cover during its continuous two-cour run. More specifically, the seventh season will open with the Star & Stripe arc, and is expected to end roughly halfway through the currently released material for the manga’s ongoing final arc.

The You’re Next film is currently slated for release in Japanese theaters on Friday, August 2, 2024, and is the fourth film in the franchise thus far. Original manga series creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi serves as the general supervisor and original character designer for the film. It will also have an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime will be with the seventh season, showing the collapse of Pro Hero society.

Horikoshi’s original manga series first launched in July 2014 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication magazine, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today. However, the manga is in its final arc, and is likewise expected to conclude soon.

