NAFCA's report proves anime industry's problems go well beyond MAPPA

Wednesday, March 27, 2024, saw the Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association (NAFCA) release the results from their anime industry surveys conducted from December 2023 to January 2024. The NAFCA was founded to help educate people about the working conditions in the industry; hence, their efforts concerning the surveys.

These surveys were answered by professionals within the anime industry, with 323 responses collected from December 4, 2023, through January 31, 2024. While there are several intriguing discoveries that the survey’s data suggests, one of the major highlights is that the industry’s problems go beyond studios with subpar reputations, such as MAPPA.

The survey was largely answered by animators, with their 191 responses making up 59% of the total. Other anime industry professionals who responded were 44 people in direction, 35 in production, 27 in character/mecha design, 23 people in costume/prop design, 23 voice actors, 20 directors, 15 in “finishing,” 14 in art, 11 in cinematography, 11 in CG, 10 in sound related roles, and finally, 4 “scenario writers.”

Latest anime industry survey reveals work hours significantly above the national average, pay rate significantly below

There are several key takeaways from this latest report on surveys in the anime industry, which again were largely answered by animators themselves, who made up nearly 60% of responses. The first major point is that the average monthly working hours of those in the industry is 219, with the median being 225. The maximum was logged at a staggering 336 hours per month, compared to the national Japanese average of 162.3 hours per month.

67% of total respondents revealed that they were paid less than 200 thousand yen a month, compared to the national average of 310 thousand yen. 14% of total respondents also said their hourly rate was equivalent to 600 to 800 yen, with the overall median being 1111 yen. In USD, these figures would be an hourly rate of $3.97 to $5.29 for the 14%, while the overall median would be $7.34 per hour.

However, there are some relative notes of positivity to come from the survey. One survey focuses on the difference in pay and working hours between men and women in the anime industry. According to the survey, this discrepancy is “smaller than in general society.” The survey also concludes that it is a “merit-based industry” with respect to equal employment opportunities for men and women.

The survey’s data also suggested that freelancers are, in theory, in a better position to succeed financially with respect to an upper limit of income. While employees (including contract employees) have longer working hours and a higher median income, the upper limit of income for freelancers is said to be “overwhelmingly higher.”

The survey also revealed some intriguing details about the future of the anime industry, specifically as it relates to the inheritance and “passing on of industry knowledge.” Respondents over 30 more commonly cited learning their jobs through connections at work, while those under 30 cited studying on their own, through school, or company training. It suggests that the industry's longstanding “inheritance of anime skills” is in danger of disruption.

The extensive report has several additional intriguing points made and conclusions drawn. The full report can be found on the official NAFCA website.

