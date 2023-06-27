Naruto creator confirms Minato manga release date, shares new details

Following Minato Namikaze's win in the NARUTOP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll, the series creator Masashi Kishimoto finally revealed the details surrounding the Minato manga. As per the announcement, the new one-shot manga is set to be released on July 18 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33.

NARUTOP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll was the first-ever worldwide popularity of the Naruto franchise, which saw fans from all around the world vote for their favorite character. The winner of this poll was set to receive a new one-shot manga based on them. Thus, considering that Minato Namikaze won the poll, the mangaka is set to release a one-shot manga on the Fourth Hokage.

Minato manga set to release in July 2023

Naruto's official website released the details about Masashi Kishimoto's new one-shot Minato manga. The manga is titled NARUTO Gaiden: Uzu no Naka no Tsumujikaze. The official English title for the same is yet to be disclosed.

As per the announcement, the Minato manga is set to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 33 on July 18, 2023.

However, there is a confusion. While the announcement does state that the manga will be released on July 18, which is a Tuesday, Weekly Shonen Jump does release on Mondays internationally. Thus, there is a reason to believe that Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 33 will be released on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Minato Namikaze as seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 33 is set to celebrate the magazine's 55th anniversary and will be a special issue. This is why Masashi Kishimoto's new 55-page one-shot manga was added to the magazine's lineup. Moreover, the Minato manga is also set to receive color centerfold feature pages.

The manga, as mentioned above is set to feature the Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze. That said, the story, as evident from the illustration released, will focus on a younger Minato. For now, the creator has only revealed that it will be about Minato's ninjutsu. Thus, it can be presumed that the manga will cover how Minato created the Rasengan.

How fans reacted to the manga announcement

Upon learning the Minato manga's release date, fans were left excited as they could not wait to read the new spinoff manga by Masashi Kishimoto. Considering that Minato was many Naruto fans' favorite character, the number of positive responses to the announcement was massive.

Several fans even took the opportunity to praise the artwork in the original Naruto manga, given that they did not like the lackluster work seen in Boruto manga.

However, not every anime fan was happy about the announcement. Several One Piece fans took the opportunity to mock the Naruto franchise, claiming that it had to create spinoff manga to stay relevant, considering that the Boruto manga was not up to the mark.

