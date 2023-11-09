Naruto fans can finally go Sage Mode thanks to franchise's collaboration with ASICS

Naruto Shippuden recently collaborated with the Japanese footwear giant, ASICS, to create a new design for their GEL-NYC model. This shoe will be released on December 11, 2023, and will be available on the EU retailer website, Courir. The running shoe uses Asics’ state-of-the-art GEL technology and takes its inspiration from some of the older models that include GEL-NIMBUS, GEL-CUMULUS, and GEL-MC PLUS V.

This isn’t the first time Naruto has collaborated with ASICS. In 2022, the two entities collaborated to release shoes inspired by Kakashi Hatake (GEL-LYTE iii), Itachi Uchiha (GEL-1130), and Sasuke Uchiha (GEL-1130).

ASICS x Naruto: A closer look at the shoes that are inspired by the Seventh Hokage

The color scheme indicates that the shoe is inspired by Naruto in his Sage Mode from the Pain arc. The color is predominantly black, but it is paired with accents of orange and crimson. These are characteristic features of the Seventh Hokage in his Sage Mode.

Furthermore, the laces have an interesting set of design elements that pay homage to the popular anime series. It features a scroll lace lock which is prevalent in the shinobi world. Additionally, the dubrae in this pair of sneakers is inspired by the headband that shinobis of the Hidden Leaf Village wore.

The laces themselves have an interwoven thread of black and orange, which is the color of the ninja outfit that the protagonist wore in the anime and manga series. The tongue of the shoe features the Uzumaki clan logo. The Seventh Hokage is a proud member of this clan that was known for its incredible life forces and their mastery of the sealing techniques.

The ASICS logo on the overlay section of the shoe features an orange glow, reminiscent of the Seventh Hokage’s aura shown in the anime and manga series.

Adjacent to the logo lie flame-like details which are taken from the flame patterns seen on the cloak worn by the Hokages. The heel section of the shoe features subtle silver-colored claw marks. This could be an abstract representation of Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Beast that Naruto hosted in his body.

Additional details of the ASICS x Naruto shoes

The sneaker was displayed during Paris Games Week on November 5 (Image via Twitter/@La_Commanderie_)

The shoe was revealed on November 5, 2023, during the Paris Games Week, and will be available for order on November 11, 2023, on Courir, an EU retail website. The reception was splendid as fans loved the tasteful use of colors and design elements that honored the character.

As stated earlier, the shoe is designed by Sebastien Abdelhamid. He is a French TV host who also worked on the Kakashi Hatake, Sasuke Uchiha, and the Itachi Uchiha-inspired sneakers.

