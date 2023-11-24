Naruto’s Yamato joins A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life anime voice cast

Friday, November 24, 2023, saw the official website for A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime series announce that the voice of Naruto’s Yamato will be joining the cast. The new character and a second new character will debut in the anime’s ninth episode, airing this coming Monday, November 27, 2023, in Japan.

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime series initially premiered in Japan on Monday, October 2, 2023, on the TOKYO MX Japanese broadcast channel. Crunchyroll has streamed the anime internationally as new episodes have aired weekly on Japanese broadcast television and is also suspected of producing an English dub of the series.

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Howahowa Shiina and illustrator Yamaada’s original light novel series. The series first began as a web novel written by Shiina in January 2013, before being turned into a light novel by publisher AlphaPolis with Yamaada’s illustrations in February 2014. Both formats are still ongoing at the time of this article’s writing.

Rikiya Koyama, voice of Naruto’s Yamato, set to join A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime

The latest

As mentioned above, the voice of Naruto’s Yamato, Rikiya Koyama, is set to join A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime series in its coming episode. Koyama will play Zetan, a seemingly anthropomorphic bear. Also joining the cast is Yurika Kubo as Ulna, a young girl dressed in mage-like attire. Both will appear in the anime’s ninth episode on Monday, November 27, 2023.

The two will join starring cast members Kaito Ishikawa as Earth, Daisuke Namikawa as Taichi Tanaka, Reina Ueda as Fairy Queen, Tasuku Hatanaka as Zwei and Miho Okasaki as Milly. Additional cast includes Shiori Izawa as Ryu-chan, Chitose Morinaga as Pikasha, Ayaka Asai as Nora, Taro Kiuchi as Reiji, Yusuke Shirai as Kazamine and Naomi Ozora as Rona.

Yuichi Nakazawa is directing A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life anime at Maho Film Studios, with Youko Machida overseeing the series scripts. Yuko Watabe and Yuko Oba serve as the main character designers, while TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the music. Saji is performing the opening theme song “Magic Writer,” while Miho Okasaki performs the ending theme song “Kibo no Recipe” (Recipe of Hope).

AlphaPholis also publishes a manga adaptation of the light novels illustrated by Shuya Rikudo via their Alpha Manga service in both English and Japanese. The service describes the story as follows:

"A new type of VRMMO called "One More Free Life Online" is out. He logs in as a young boy avatar called "Earth". Taichi Tanaka (38, single) has a regular office job and enjoys playing video games in his free time. In a world where the player is free to do as they wish, he decides to master a skill that's been deemed to be useless!

He makes potions that are too much of a hassle to make, cooks food that is excessively too good, and uses bizarre original weapons to hunt monsters... An adventure manga about an ordinary middle-aged man leisurely enjoying his VRMMO sandbox game!"

