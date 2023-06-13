Netflix India to add Black Clover movie to its massive catalog for summer 2023

The new Black Clover movie, titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, is slated for release on June 16, 2023, and will be made available for streaming on Netflix India as well. This news has heightened the excitement and anticipation of Indian anime fans. The movie was initially supposed to release on March 31, 2023, but due to interruptions caused by COVID-19, the final date had to be rescheduled.

The latest announcement promises a significant addition to Netflix India’s massive catalog for summer 2023. Given that the list had already delighted fans with its diverse anime offerings for summer 2023, the inclusion of the Black Clover movie has now heightened their anticipation.

The film is developed around a captivating storyline that is packed with magic and intense action. It will also reveal a bunch of new original characters, which will definitely win the hearts of fans.

Black Clover movie is ready to enthrall Indian anime fans with magic

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral "BLACK CLOVER: Sword of the Wizard King" Movie - Hindi Dub Trailer!!



The Movie will release on Netflix India in both JP with Eng Sub & HINDI DUB on JUNE 16!! "BLACK CLOVER: Sword of the Wizard King" Movie - Hindi Dub Trailer!!The Movie will release on Netflix India in both JP with Eng Sub & HINDI DUB on JUNE 16!! https://t.co/sCCom5SzeT

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be available on the Netflix India platform as soon as the movie releases. The film will be released in both subbed and in Indian dubbed versions on Netflix India, which has added a new layer of excitement for fans.

However, while the Indian dubbed trailer of the movie released earlier today, on June 13, no information about the dubbing actors have yet been revealed. Interestingly, this is the first Black Clover movie that is being dubbed in Hindi.

Apart from its release in Netflix India, the new Black Clover movie will be made available in theatres as well. Since there are many anime fans in India who are rooting for this movie and eagerly anticipating its release, viewers feel that the film will be a hit in this region.

Adding to their excitement is the fact that the new Black Clover movie is an anime original. Though the story of the movie will be part of the anime’s lore, it will not affect the plot of the manga. The story is developed in a way that will perfectly fit in the Black Clover timeline and contradict the future manga adaptation in the anime. The movie assures an immersive anime experience with a runtime of 1 hour and 50 minutes.

All you need to know about the new Black Clover movie

Veronica_Mcclure @VERONIC32675106 Black Clover movie runtime is listed at 1hr 50mins. Black Clover movie runtime is listed at 1hr 50mins. https://t.co/EO32Y924Yk

The mangaka of Black Clover, Yuki Tabata, has served as the chief supervisor and original character designer of the new Black Clover movie, while Ayataka Tanemura, has served as the director of the movie.

Meanwhile, Itsuko Takeda has been credited with designing the characters, and Minako Seki was in charge of the music composition. Additionally, the theme soundtrack of the movie, titled Here I Stand, has been performed by the band Treasure. With these brilliant minds working together, the movie promises to deliver intense action combined with a captivating storytelling.

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime Asta in action.



Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King hits Netflix June 16! Asta in action.Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King hits Netflix June 16! https://t.co/SPTXUQoJMO

As the movie is an original anime story, it will focus on many new characters, including new antagonists. Talented voice actors with a strong track record have provided the voices for these characters, such as Toshihiko Seki, who voices Konrad Leto, and Marie Iitoyo, who voices Millie Maxwell. Additionally, Miyuki Sawashiro voices Princia Funnybunny, while Fumiya Takahashi provides the voice of Jester Garandros.

As the release date for the Black Clover movie inches closer, the excitement of fans is sure to get out of bounds. The official Black Clover team has also fueled this excitement by consistently releasing new key visuals and hinting at how interesting the movie will be.

Poll : 0 votes