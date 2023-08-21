Netflix reveals new One Piece Live-Action behind-the-scenes clip weeks before the premiere

Netflix recently unveiled a sneak peek of the highly anticipated One Piece Live-Action series, providing fans with an exclusive look into the behind-the-scenes production. With its premiere just weeks away, followers of this beloved manga and anime franchise eagerly await the immersive adaptation that will bring Monkey D. Luffy's exciting maritime escapades to life in a whole new way.
The action-adventure manga and anime series, One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, holds immense popularity among fans. Toei Animation is responsible for producing the anime adaptation of this captivating story. It revolves around Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they embark on a journey to find the highly coveted treasure known as the One Piece, all fueled by their dream of becoming the Pirate King.
One Piece Netflix account releases behind-the-scene clips for One Piece Live-Action Series
The behind-the-scenes clip offers viewers an exclusive glimpse into the captivating journey behind the creation of the One Piece Live-Action series. Within this clip, one can witness the dedicated cast and crew in action, diligently working alongside each other on set. Actors passionately rehearse their lines while showcasing their remarkable talent through exciting stunts.
The clip showcases the intricate details of the set design, providing a glimpse into the crew's efforts in constructing various locations from the manga. These include the Baratie Bar and Arlong's map room.
The clip features interviews with the cast, which include:
- Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Luffy, the Captain of the Straw Hat Pirate crew.
- Emily Rudd, the actress who plays the role of Nami - the cartographer and navigator of the Straw Hat ship.
- Mackenkyu, the actor who portrays Roronoa Zoro, the deadly Pirate Hunter and the right-hand man of Luffy.
- Jacob Romero, who plays Usopp, the sniper of the crew.
- Taz Skylar plays Vinsmoke Sanji, the chef of the crew.
The approximately 4-minute One Piece Live-Action behind-the-scenes clip also features the interviews of Steven Maeda, Matt Owens, and Franz Spilhaus, who are a part of the team that has brought the One Piece Live-Action series to life.
Details regarding the release date and where to watch One Piece Live-Action
The One Piece Live-Action series is scheduled to debut on Netflix on August 31, 2023. It consists of eight episodes that cover the East Blue Saga from the beloved anime and manga series.
Following Monkey D. Luffy and his adventurous crew, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, comprised of Nami, Sanji, Zoro, and Usopp, the series takes us on a thrilling journey through various captivating escapades.
Mark your calendars for August 31, 2023, when the highly anticipated premiere will be available exclusively on Netflix. Prepare to embark on an extraordinary adventure as fans join fellow enthusiasts in immersing themselves in this thrilling live-action adaptation.
