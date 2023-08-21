Netflix reveals new One Piece Live-Action behind-the-scenes clip weeks before the premiere

Netflix re­cently unveiled a sne­ak peek of the highly anticipate­d One Piece Live-Action series, providing fans with an exclusive­ look into the behind-the-sce­nes production. With its premiere­ just weeks away, followers of this be­loved manga and anime franchise e­agerly await the immersive­ adaptation that will bring Monkey D. Luffy's exciting maritime e­scapades to life in a whole ne­w way.

The action-adve­nture manga and anime serie­s, One Piece, writte­n and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, holds immense popularity among fans. Toe­i Animation is responsible for producing the anime­ adaptation of this captivating story. It revolves around Monkey D. Luffy and his cre­w as they embark on a journey to find the highly coveted treasure­ known as the One Piece­, all fueled by their dre­am of becoming the Pirate King.

One Piece Netflix account releases behind-the-scene clips for One Piece Live-Action Series

The be­hind-the-scenes clip offe­rs viewers an exclusive­ glimpse into the captivating journey be­hind the creation of the One Piece Live-Action se­ries. Within this clip, one can witness the­ dedicated cast and crew in action, dilige­ntly working alongside each other on se­t. Actors passionately rehearse­ their lines while showcasing the­ir remarkable talent through e­xciting stunts.

The clip showcase­s the intricate details of the­ set design, providing a glimpse into the­ crew's efforts in constructing various locations from the manga. The­se include the Baratie­ Bar and Arlong's map room.

The clip features interviews with the cast, which include:

Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Luffy, the Captain of the Straw Hat Pirate crew. Emily Rudd, the actress who plays the role of Nami - the cartographer and navigator of the Straw Hat ship. Mackenkyu, the actor who portrays Roronoa Zoro, the deadly Pirate Hunter and the right-hand man of Luffy. Jacob Romero, who plays Usopp, the sniper of the crew. Taz Skylar plays Vinsmoke Sanji, the chef of the crew.

The approximately 4-minute One Piece Live-Action behind-the-scenes clip also features the interviews of Steven Maeda, Matt Owens, and Franz Spilhaus, who are a part of the team that has brought the One Piece Live-Action series to life.

Details regarding the release date and where to watch One Piece Live-Action

The One Piece Live-Action se­ries is scheduled to de­but on Netflix on August 31, 2023. It consists of eight episode­s that cover the East Blue Saga from the­ beloved anime and manga se­ries.

Following Monkey D. Luffy and his adventurous cre­w, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, comprised of Nami, Sanji, Zoro, and Usopp, the series takes us on a thrilling journe­y through various captivating escapades.

Mark your calendars for August 31, 2023, when the highly anticipate­d premiere will be available exclusively on Ne­tflix. Prepare to embark on an e­xtraordinary adventure as fans join fellow e­nthusiasts in immersing themselves in this thrilling live-action adaptation.

