Netflix's One Piece live-action finally announces series theme song

On Friday, August 18, 2023, the staff of the Netflix One Piece live-action series released the series’ main theme song as a lead single on various digital streaming platforms. The full soundtrack will launch on the same day as the show’s debut, i.e., Thursday, August 31, at 12 am PDT (Pacific Daylight Time).

One Piece live-action’s main theme song is by songwriters, composers, and music producers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, both of whom have previously worked on Netflix’s The Witcher. The single is titled WEALTH FAME POWER, which is a reference to the series’ opening scenes that focuses on the execution of former Pirate King, Gol D. Roger.

While Ostinelli and Belousova are currently the only ones credited with the lead single, the pair are likely responsible for One Piece live-action series’ other soundtracks. The duo was also fully credited with the entirety of The Witcher’s soundtracks, further suggesting this to be the case here as well.

One Piece live-action pre-release hype continues as Netflix releases main theme song

Alongside the announcement, fans saw the release of the cover art for the main theme. The artwork sees the five Straw Hat Pirates on a beach with the Going Merry at sea just off the shore. Belousova and Ostinelli’s names are seen at the bottom of the image, while the song’s title, the series’ logo, and Netflix’s iconic “N” logo are all seen at the top of the image.

The One Piece live-action series is being produced by Tomorrow Studios, which is a partnership endeavor between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios. Matt Owens is the show’s writer, while Steven Maeda, Becky Clements, and mangaka Eiichiro Oda serve as the executive producers.

The series is set to debut with eight episodes instead of the originally reported 10 installments. Based on what fans have seen so far, it seems set to take viewers through the source material’s Arlong Park arc and possibly through the Loguetown arc as well. Besides, the series has a good cast list that fans have generally responded positively to.

Adelstein stated in a video message at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action adaptation would start by adapting the East Blue arc and then “broaden from there.” He also discussed the project personally with Oda at this time, as well as saying that the series promises to create “a true One Piece” following said discussion with Oda.

Moreover, Oda stated in May 2023 that the series wouldn’t launch until he was fully satisfied with it, adding that “each and every entity involved is working in sync.”

