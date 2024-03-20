Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey live-action series reveals new trailer and the main visual ahead of April 2024 release

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Netflix unveiled the main visual and an English-subtitled promotional video for Parasyte: The Grey live-action series. The title is all set to release worldwide, exclusively on Netflix on April 5, 2024. The latest trailer highlights the main character and showcases new scenes from the series.

Parasyte: The Grey live-action series serves as an adaptation of the original Japanese manga, written and illustrated by the renowned mangaka, Hitoshi Iwaaki. Hitoshi-san launched the manga in Kodansha's Afternoon Magazine, where it was serialized from 1990 to 1995.

Parasyte: The Grey live-action series' new trailer highlights Jeong Su-in and her conflict

As mentioned earlier, Netflix shared a new trailer and the main poster for Parasyte: The Grey, the South Korean live-action adaptation of mangaka Hitoshi Iwaaki's Parasyte manga series, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. It was earlier revealed that the live-action series would exclusively premiere on Netflix on April 5 this year.

The latest promotional video gives the audiences a scintillating glimpse into the world invaded by parasites and the relentless struggle of humanity against those creatures. The short clip also highlights Jeong Su-in and her strange co-existence with Heidi, a parasite.

Su-in and Heidi, as seen in the series' visual. (Image via Netflix)

Besides that, the video shows the intriguing conflict between the parasitic creatures and the task force "Grey" hunting them. Additionally, the trailer features Seol Kang-woo (played by Koo Kyo-hwan), who appears in front of Jeong Su-in while searching for his missing sister.

Apart from the trailer, Netflix also revealed the main visual for the Parasyte: The Grey live-action series, featuring the main characters, Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-nee), Seol Kang-woo (Koo Kyo-hwan), and the leader of The Grey (Lee Jung-hyun). The visual showcases humanity's resistance against the parasites.

The main visual for Parasyte: The Grey live-action series (Image via Netflix)

Interestingly, Netflix's website has shared comments from the director, Yeong Sang-ho and the Japanese mangaka, Hitoshi Iwaaki. The director revealed that he wanted to echo the theme of "co-existence" in the work.

He questioned whether people could peacefully co-exist with these creatures. As such, he extended the Parasyte's universe to Korea.

On the other hand, Hitoshi-san also lauded the creators of the Parasyte: The Grey live-action series. He said:

"I felt that the creators of Parasyte: The Grey greatly respected the original work. At the same time, I could see unique creative branches and ideas throughout the series and enjoyed it as both the original author and as a true 'audience member.'"

He also felt that the plot development of each episode was dynamic with a quick tempo, which makes it all the more interesting.

The upcoming live-action series extends the manga's universe and explores a new narrative. The series revolves around Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-nee), who grapples with a new reality after forming a terrifying co-existence with a parasite, Heidi.

With Heidi's help, she strives to exterminate the parasites that are a threat to humanity's survival. At the same time, the narrative focuses on Team Grey's resistance, as they battle the parasites that have overtaken human bodies.

